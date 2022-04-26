Encore Hookah Bar & Bistro on Luckie Street in Downtown closed Sunday night after a series of violent crimes prompted the city to label it a “nuisance property” and the building’s owner moved to evict the nightclub. The most recent incident was the shooting death of a security guard at the location in February. Encore posted on its Instagram account: “They can close our doors, but they can’t take our memories. If you haven’t heard, after a long battle with the powers that be, @encoreatl is closing for good.”

Courtesy Georgia Historical Society

In recognition of the 289th anniversary of the founding of Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp and the Georgia Historical Society will induct Dan Cathy, Chairman of Chick-fil-A, Inc., and Shirley Franklin, former mayor of Atlanta, as modern-day Georgia Trustees. It is the highest honor the State of Georgia can confer. The induction will take place April 30 at the Trustees Gala in Savannah. “We are honored to induct two modern-day Georgians whose lives and accomplishments embody the motto of the original Georgia Trustees ’Non Sibi Sed Aliis’ – Not for Self but for Others,” said Dr. W. Todd Groce, President and CEO of the Georgia Historical Society. “In selecting Dan Cathy and Shirley Franklin we are truly honoring two Georgians who have, through their leadership in business, philanthropy, and government, made our state and world a better place.”

MARTA is holding a hiring fair for bus operators and journeymen bus technicians on Thursday, April 28, from 3-7 p.m. at the headquarters office at 2424 Piedmont Road. The transit agency is offering a $3,000 sign on bonus and will train all Permit and Class C (regular) license holders for their Commercial Driver’s License (CDL). Get more details at this link.