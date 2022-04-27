Fishmonger in Poncey-Highland

Fishmonger, a fish market and raw bar from Chef Nhan Le and 8ARM’s Skip Englebrecht, opens tonight (April 27) behind the Plaza Theatre at 674 North Highland Ave. in Poncey-Highland.

Spiller Park’s new location on Marietta Boulevard. (Courtesy Dustin Hillis)

Spiller Park Coffee has opened its third location at 2275 Marietta Blvd. in the Moores Mill Shopping Center.

Bitter Southerner has been nominated for three 2022 James Beard Media Awards, including “The Creature Comfort of Aunt Jemima” by Adia Victoria in the Personal Essay, Long Form category; “Raising Caine” by Shane Mitchell for Feature Reporting; and Food Coverage in a General Interest Publication (along with the Washington Post and The New Yorker).

Chef Arnaldo Castillo, who operates the La Chingana pop-up, and Sweet Auburn BBQ restaurateur Howard Hsu will partner to open a Peruvian restaurant called Tio Luncho in the former CO sushi space on North Highland Avenue.

Restaurateur Justin Lim will bring a Korean steakhouse and a location of his Okiboru Tsukemen & Ramen to the Aramore building on Peachtree Road in Buckhead later this year.

The Krispy Kreme pop-up drive-thru on Ponce de Leon Avenue has closed as preparations are made to start building a new permanent shop on the site. The Krispy-Kreme building, a fixture on Ponce for 60 years, was destroyed by arson early last year.

Orran Booher outside his third location of Baker Dude in Emory Village.

Orran Booher has opened a third location of Baker Dude at 1565 North Decatur Road in Emory Village in the former Rise and Dine space.

Canadian-based coffee and bakery company Tim Hortons will open 15 stores in Atlanta and Columbus, GA over the next five years. Atlanta residents and restaurant operators Abid Khutliwala and Saleem Lakhani will open the franchises.

Slutty Vegan is expected to open its first Athens restaurant in May at 700 Baxter St. on the edge of the University of Georgia campus.

The 11th annual Atlanta Food & Wine Festival will return to Historic Fourth Ward Park from Sept. 15-18. This year’s event will benefit Children of Conservation’s school lunch program, providing nutrient-dense meals for children in Africa.

Fifth Group Restaurants raised over $100,000 in hunger relief funds for Atlanta Community Food Bank’s 38th annual recent Hunger Walk Run. Showing their support for 15 years, Fifth Group has collectively raised more than $850,000 since 2008, resulting in over 2 million meals to feed hungry neighbors in need.



