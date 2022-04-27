Park 108

Toll Brothers has announced the opening of Park 108, a boutique community of 33 condominium residences in Decatur. Home buyers are invited to visit the sales center located at 2600 Talley Street. The development has studio, one- and two-bedroom home designs ranging from 504 to 1,364 square feet and are priced from the mid-$200,000s. Park108 features a blend of modern design while preserving the authentic characteristics of the 1930s building, which was originally home to the Southern Bell telephone switchboard. Find out more by visiting tollbrothers.com/GA.

Compass of Greater Atlanta has launched its regional Luxury Division in the metro market. The regionaldivision was developed to market elite properties with resources such as custom campaigns, property branding, specialized advertising/media outreach, sophisticated marketing materials, and networking events. Find out more at luxuryatcompass.com/atlanta.

Dorsey Alston, Realtors is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. Roy Dorsey and Robert Alston founded the company in 1947. For years, transactions by Dorsey and a handful of agents drove the company. When businessman Paul Rogers acquired it in 1986 there were less than 20 agents who represented clients in Buckhead and Ansley Park exclusively from an office on Howell Mill Road. Michael Rogers became just the third owner in the company’s long history following the passing of his father. “For 75 years, Dorsey Alston has been a part of the fabric of Atlanta’s neighborhoods,” Michael Rogers said. “The keys to our longevity and our success are our agents and our staff, which we put first in everything we do. Our culture is our number one priority.”

Southeast Designer Showhouse & Gardens

The Southeastern Designer Showhouse & Gardens continues through May 8 at 3628 Castlegate Drive NW in Buckhead. The custom-built, 9,300-square-foot home was inspired by vacation properties in Cape Cod and Jackson Hole. The work of top interior and landscape designers will be on view during the tour, which will take place Thursdays-Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 1-4 p.m. Visit southeasternshowhouse.com for tickets and details.

Developer Kolter Urban has selected Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty to lead sales at The Dillon, a new luxury condo project in Buckhead. A temporary sales gallery is open at 2451 Peachtree Road. The Dillion features 144 homes over 18 floors. For more information about The Dillon, visit thedillonbuckhead.com.