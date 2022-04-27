A map provided by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office shows street closures in Downtown Atlanta beginning May 2.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department has announced that a number of Downtown Atlanta streets will be closed beginning May 2 as grand jury selection begins in the case of former president Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

The department released a list of closures and urged motorists to avoid the area or find alternate routes due to the security measures. The closures include:

Pryor Street between Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Mitchell Street



Mitchell Street from Pryor Street to Central Avenue



Central Avenue between Mitchell Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive



On Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, two lanes adjacent to the Fulton County

Justice Center complex will be closed between Central Avenue and Pryor Street

Buses will still have access, and motorists will be able to access the Underground Atlanta parking decks via Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

If you received a jury summons for May 2, follow the instructions of that summons. Also, the Fulton County Magistrate Court will only conduct first appearance hearings on May 2 and has rescheduled all other hearings.

For more information on accessing the courts and services during the period, visit www.fultoncountyga.gov/courts-and-justice-agencies.