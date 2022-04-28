A rendering of the Shepherd Center family housing building.

The Shepherd Center has received a $50 million capital grant from the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation to support construction of a new family housing building at its Peachtree Road campus.

The building, which will be named after Blank, will add 160 housing units enabling more families and caregivers to be close by as their loved ones participate in rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries, brain injuries, multiple sclerosis, and other neurological conditions.

“Arthur has always believed in the importance of our family-centered approach to rehabilitative care,” co-founder and chair Alana Shepherd said in a statement. “With The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation’s generous support of our programs like recreation therapy and the SHARE Military Initiative, he has allowed countless patients to pursue what is possible. With this investment in our family housing program, Shepherd can help restore the lives of even more who seek our care from around the world.”

“My family and I are honored to support Shepherd Center and their promise to care for the whole family in times of such difficulty,” Blank said in the statment. “I’m filled with deep respect and pride that Alana and her team have remained an organization that is focused on family. Having seen the benefits firsthand of loved ones working alongside patients during recovery, I know it is a clinical imperative. It is my hope this new facility will ease their burdens in some small way so they can focus on helping their loved ones heal.”

Construction of the new family housing building will begin this fall.