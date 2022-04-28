Dunwoody’s Brook Run Park will host a series of concerts starting in June.

The city’s “Groovin’ on the Green” concert series will return to Brook Run Park starting June 11, according to a press release. The concerts will run for every second Saturday of the month through October.

The concerts will take place at the Brook Run Park Amphitheater. The amphitheater opened in 2020, but did not host any large gatherings until last year’s summer concert series due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We heard such positive feedback about the new amphitheater last summer that we wanted to expand our programming this year,” said Dunwoody Parks and Recreation Director Brent Walker in the press release. “Community events like concerts have always been the top priority in all of our park surveys, and now we have dynamic facilities to meet demand.”

The 80ATORS, an 80s tribute band, will start off the series on June 11. After that, the schedule will proceed as follows:

July 9: Sassfolk, a modern folk band.

Aug. 13: Josh Gilbert Band, an americana, blues, and rock band.

Sept. 10: Family Truckster, a cover band.

Oct. 8: Elton Live – The Elton John Experience.

All concerts start at 6 p.m. and are free to attend.