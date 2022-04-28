From left: Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, Li Wong from Georgia Asian Times, Janis Ware from The Atlanta Voice, and Rene Alegria from Mundo Hispanico. (Photo by Keith Pepper)

The newly formed Ethnic Media Collaborative – a partnership between Mundo Hispanico, Georgia Asian Times, and The Atlanta Voice – held an inaugural event on Thursday hosting a conversation with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams. Rene Alegria, President & CEO of Mundo Hispanico; Li Wong, CEO/Publisher of Georgia Asian Times; and Janis Ware, Publisher of The Atlanta Voice, hosted the event and led the conversation with Abrams. The media collaboration was created with the goal of bringing together Atlanta’s communities of color to make an impact on the economic and political landscape affecting Atlanta’s diverse population.

The MARTA Police Department has received the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Gold Standard Award for its security program. Representatives from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and TSA presented the award to MARTA Police Chief Scott Kreher and his department at a MARTA board committee meeting on Thursday on. The award recognizes excellence in MPD’s security plan and security training, drills and exercise programs, public outreach efforts, and background checks.

Metro Atlanta author and Kennesaw State University professor Regina N. Bradley’s book “Chronicling Stankonia: The Rise of the Hip-House South” is on the shortlist for the 2022 Ralph J. Gleason Music Book Award from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The title joins books penned by Rickie Lee Jones, Chris Thomas King and Dave Grohl. The final winners will be announced in June. For more, visit this link.