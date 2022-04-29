Below are the weekend events for the ‘who, when, where and what’s cooking’ in the ATL underground dining scene. You will find Instagram links for the pop-up and food truck chefs and the breweries, bars & restaurants who host them. Be sure to check these out to confirm the details as schedules do change.
FRIDAY 4/29/22
ITP
DECATUR AREA
📍 @beerwildheaven (Avondale Estates) | @chef_bwilson (comfort food) 4PM-8PM
📍 @innervoicebrewing (Decatur) | @krupana_atl (Bosnian-ish) 5PM-9PM
📍 @kingofpops (Decatur) | @bar_racho (Mexican) 5PM-10PM
📍 @littlecottagebrewery (Avondale Estates) | @smoke.and.honey (Southern food) 4PM-9PM
📍 @sceptrebeer (Oakhurst) | @piedmontkitchenco (BBQ) 3PM-9PM
WEST MIDTOWN AREA
📍 @atlantabrewingco (Westside) | @rollinupeggrolls (Egg rolls)
📍 @firemakerbeer (West Midtown) | @scovillehotchicken (spicy chicken) 11:30 PM-9PM
📍 @mondaynightwm (Berkeley Park) | @boca.trmv (Mexican) 12PM-9PM
📍 @scofflawbeer (Bolton) | @myvietnamesefoodmobile2020 (Vietnamese) 4PM-10PM
📍 @secondselfbeer (Upper Westside) | @cubanosatl (Cuban sandwiches) 5PM-9PM
WEST END
📍 @boggssocial (West End) | @heapsatl (Fish & Chips, burgers) 5PM-8PM
📍 @mondaynightgarage (West End) | @boca.trmv (Mexican)
📍 @everythangnolacafe (Capitol View) | @mamajaneseafood (seafood) 1PM-7PM
📍 Cornerstore Grocery (Capitol View) | @slappingtacosatl (tacos) 12PM-9PM
📍 @tritonyards (Capitol View) | lots of chefs (check IG account in the AM)
📍 @thewindow.food (Adair Park) | @calaveritasatl (vegan Mexican) 6PM-9PM
OTHER ITP
📍 @atlantucky (Downtown) | @atlseafoodbags (seafood) 2PM-7PM
📍 @banshee_eav (EAV) | @screamin_weenies_eav (hot dogs) 11PM-2AM
📍 @bombbiscuitatl (O4W) has biscuits 10:00AM-2PM
📍 @dailychewatl (Piedmont Heights) has farm fresh food 8AM-3PM
📍 @greenbriarmall (Greenbriar) | @loveatwurstsight (hot dogs) 12PM-8PM
📍 @parlorden (South Downtown) | @amoroustacos (tacos) 8PM-1AM
📍 @qommunityeav (EAV) | @sosofedatl (Lao) 5PM-9PM
📍 Sun Auto Services (BuHi) | @chicas_birria (birria tacos) 4PM-11PM
📍 @honeybubbletea (Midtown) | @chew_on_chuan (Asian Latin Fusion) 8:30PM-2AM
📍 @halfwaycrooksbeer (Summerhill) | @jacks_poppin_pho (Vietnamese) 12PM-7:00 PM
OTP
EAST & NORTHEAST
📍 @anderbybrewing (Peachtree Corners) | @fishandchixest1921 (fish & chicken) 4PM 9PM
📍 @city_of_duluth has Food Truck Friday with lots of trucks 6PM-9PM
📍 @lincolnfillstation (Snellville) | @soulyourrollatl (egg rolls, pot stickers) 5PM-9PM
📍 @outrunbrewingco (Stone Mountain) | @bigmackosbbq (BBQ) 5PM-9PM
📍 @pontoonbrewing (Sandy Springs) | @loveatwurstsight (hot dogs) 4PM-10PM
📍 @truckandtapalph (Alpharetta) | @raulsfoodtruck (Latin)
📍 @truckandtapduluth (Duluth) | @choatebbq (BBQ)
WAY NORTHEAST
📍 @monkeywrenchbrewing (Suwanee) | @southerngracekitchen (Southern) 5PM-9PM
📍 @stillfirebrewing (Suwanee) | @eatcattywampus (Southern) 5PM-10PM
📍 @nofobrewco (Cumming) | @losriosmexican (Mexican) 4PM-9PM
📍 @slowpourbrewing (Lawrenceville) | @yaardie.eats (Chinese Jamaican) 5PM-9:30 PM
📍 @socialfoxbrewing (Norcross) | @smallsbigtaste (comfort food) 4PM-10PM
WEST AND NORTHWEST
📍 @drownedvalleybrewingco (Cartersville) | @themulehousepizza (pizza) 3PM-9PM
📍 @gatecitybrewingco (Roswell) | @mrtacoatlanta (tacos)
📍 @variantbrewingcompany (Roswell) | @mascogotacos (tacos) 4PM-8PM
📍 @gloverparkbrewery (Marietta) | @themulehousepizza (pizza) 3PM-9PM
📍 @redharebrewing (Marietta) | @dmtaqueria (tacos) 3PM-sold out
📍 @schoolhousebeer (Marietta) | @blackmarketbarbecuega (BBQ) 4PM-9PM
📍 @rootedtradingco (Powder Springs) | @quabenas_kitchen (African) @rachels_sweet_treats_boutique (comfort food) 12PM-6PM
📍 @truckandtap (Woodstock) | @crazyhawgbbq (BBQ)
SOUTH
📍 @linecreekbrewingco (Peachtree City) | @mommiesempanadas (empanadas) 4PM-9PM
SATURDAY 4/30/22
ITP
DECATUR AREA
📍 @beerwildheaven (Avondale Estates) | @chef_bwilson (comfort food) 1PM-5PM
📍 @littlecottagebrewery (Avondale Estates) | @lilpizzatruck (pizza) 1PM-7PM
📍 @innervoicebrewing (Decatur) | @krupana_atl (Bosnian-ish) 12PM-9PM
📍 @kingofpops (Decatur) | @bar_racho (Mexican) 5PM-10PM
📍 @sceptrebeer (Oakhurst) | @piedmontkitchenco (BBQ) 12PM-9PM
WEST MIDTOWN AREA
📍 @atlantabrewingco (Westside) | @azzurriinahurry (pizza) 2PM
📍 850 James Jackson Pkwy NW (Westside) | @stanssmokesignals (BBQ) 12PM-5:30 PM
📍 @firemakerbeer (West Midtown) | @scovillehotchicken (spicy chicken) 11:30 PM-9PM
📍 @mondaynightwm (Berkeley Park) | @boca.trmv (Mexican) 12PM-9PM
📍 @roundtripbeer (Underwood Hills) | @heapsatl (Fish & Chips, burgers)
📍 @scofflawbeer (Bolton) | @biteofkorea (fusion Korean) 12PM-8PM
📍 @secondselfbeer (Upper Westside) | @yomicecream (desserts) & @pocolocoatl (burritos) 12PM-9PM
📍 @steadyhand_beer_co (Blandtown) | @theacademicpizzaoven (pizza)
WEST END
📍 @boggssocial (West End) | @riasbabybird (brunch) 9AM-2PM
📍 @everythangnolacafe (Capitol View) | @mamajaneseafood (seafood) 1PM-7PM
📍 @metatl (Adair Park) | @wonderfultastingfood (vegan) 12PM-6PM
📍 @mondaynightgarage (West End) | @boca.trmv (Mexican)
📍 @thewindow.food (Adair Park) | @carrotdogatl (carrot hot dogs) 12PM-4PM
📍 @tritonyards (Capitol View) | lots of chefs (check IG account in the AM)
📍 Cornerstore Grocery (Capitol View) | @slappingtacosatl (tacos) 12PM-5PM
OTHER ITP
📍 @banshee_eav (EAV) | @screamin_weenies_eav (hot dogs) 11PM-2AM
📍 @bombbiscuitatl (O4W) has biscuits 9AM-2PM
📍 @dailychewatl (Piedmont Heights) has farm fresh food 8AM-3PM
📍 @estrellitafilipino (Grant Park) | @baolicious.atl (steamed buns) 11AM–
📍 @eventidebrewing (Grant Park) | @_chefkimbella (comfort food)
📍 @gabeergarden (Sweet Auburn) | @myabuelasfood (Puerto Rican) 1PM-6PM
📍 @gatoatl (Candler Park) hosts Taiwanese brunch with @itsmightyhans (Taiwanese-American) 10AM-1PM
📍 @greenbriarmall (Greenbriar) | @green4lifeatl (health food) 11AM-4PM & @sofishticatedseafood (seafood) 12PM-8PM
📍 @parlorden (South Downtown) | @amoroustacos (tacos) 8PM-1AM
📍 @poncecitymarket (O4W) | @harlemgirltreats (pastries) 12PM-5PM
📍 @skateescape (Mid Town) | @chouxmakeratl (bakery) 10AM-sold out
📍 @qommunityeav (EAV) | @sosofedatl (Lao) has the last night of her residency! 5PM-9PM
📍 Sun Auto Services (BuHi) | @chicas_birria (birria tacos) 4PM-11PM
📍 @kamayan_atl (BuHi) has Filipino Turo-turo 12PM-5PM
📍 @halfwaycrooksbeer (Summerhill) | @amandasbarbeeque (BBQ) 12PM-7:00 PM
📍 @sweetauburnbbq (Poncey-Highlands) hosts an Asian bake sale with @threelolasbakeshop (Filipino sweets), @kaisubakehouse (handcrafted rice Krispie treats), @therealdealbakery (Filipino bakery) & @sevenfingersbakedgoods (Filipino bakery) 9AM-11AM
📍 @honeybubbletea (Midtown) | @chew_on_chuan (Asian Latin Fusion) 8:30 PM-2AM
📍 @ptreefarmersmkt (Buckhead) | @rystable (Thai and comfort) 8:30 AM-12PM
📍 @asianaaf (Inman Park) hosts ABC’s of AAPI Coloring Book Launch & Exhibit Launch Party with @crinklesbynina (desserts), @biteofkorea (fusion Korean), @kingofpops (popsicles), @foodterminalatl (Asian street food), @tanbrowncoffee &@barangayatl (Filipino); RSVP for parking updates 4PM-18:00
OTP
EAST & NORTHEAST
📍 @anderbybrewing (Peachtree Corners) | Cassie’s Kitchen Food Truck 1PM-8PM
📍 @lincolnfillstation (Snellville) | @soulyourrollatl (egg rolls, pot stickers) 5PM-9PM
📍 @outrunbrewingco (Stone Mountain) | @respect.your.hunger (comfort food) 1PM-7PM
📍 @pontoonbrewing (Sandy Springs) | @mascogotacos (tacos) (hot dogs) 12PM-10PM
📍 @truckandtapalph (Alpharetta) | @goodazzfood (comfort food)-
📍 @truckandtapduluth (Duluth) | @worldfoodtruck.ga (global)
WAY NORTHEAST
📍 @cultivation_brewery (Norcross) | @grubbinoutatl (sliders)
📍 @socialfoxbrewing (Norcross) is celebrating their 2 year anniversary with @biscuitsnbrunch (brunch), @jackscheesecake (desserts) & @_brainybakers (bakery) 12PM-
📍 @ironshieldbrewing (Lawrenceville) | @bigmalcolmonthegrill (BBQ) & @loveatwurstsight (hot dogs) 1PM-9PM
📍 @monkeywrenchbrewing (Suwanee) | @josesbirrialocal (tacos) 12PM-8PM
📍 @nofobrewco (Cumming) | @daddyos_ice_cream (Irish ice cream & desserts) 2PM-8PM
📍 @slowpourbrewing (Lawrenceville) | @strangetacobar (tacos) 1PM-9:30 PM
📍 @stillfirebrewing (Suwanee) | @chuystacoz (Mexican) & @holeinthewallfood (jerk chicken) 1PM-10PM
📍 @indiobrewing (Sugar Hill) | @gorditasatl (Mexican) with a salsa dance class 2PM-6PM
WEST AND NORTHWEST
📍 @drownedvalleybrewingco (Cartersville) | @baltimorecrabcakeco (seafood) @themulehousepizza (pizza) 12PM-9PM
📍 @gatecitybrewingco (Roswell) | @mrtacoatlanta
📍 @variantbrewingcompany (Roswell) | @keenans_pit_bbq (BBQ)
📍 @hornedowlbrewing (Kennesaw) | @mauiwowiehotchicken (Nashville chicken) 1PM-8PM
📍 @redharebrewing (Marietta) | @calaveritasatl (vegan Mexican) 1PM-7PM
📍 @gloverparkbrewery (Marietta) | @leestreettacos (tacos) 1PM-9PM
📍 @rootedtradingco (Powder Springs) | @plantbasedsnob (vegan) 1PM-5PM
📍 @truckandtap (Woodstock) | @6packsubs (Vietnamese street food)
📍 @nom_station (Marietta) | @transbakehaus (bakery) 3PM – 5PM
SOUTH
📍 @archesbrewing (Hapeville) | @cravefoodtruckatlanta (hot dogs & BBQ) 3PM-8PM
📍 @linecreekbrewingco (Peachtree City) | @bigpoppascuban (cuban) 4PM-9PM
SUNDAY 5/1/22
ITP
DECATUR AREA
📍 @beerwildheaven (Avondale Estates) | @chef_bwilson (comfort food) 1PM-7PM
📍 @innervoicebrewing (Decatur) | @krupana_atl (Bosnian-ish) 12PM-7PM
📍 @littlecottagebrewery (Avondale Estates) | @chef_jackson (meal prep) 1PM-6PM
📍 @sceptrebeer (Oakhurst) | @piedmontkitchenco (BBQ) 12PM-sold out
WEST MIDTOWN AREA
📍 @firemakerbeer (West Midtown) | @scovillehotchicken (spicy chicken) 12PM-9PM
📍 @scofflawbeer (Bolton) | @stixandbuns (BBQ) 12PM-6PM
📍 850 James Jackson Pkwy NW (Westside) | @stanssmokesignals (BBQ) 12PM-5:30 PM
WEST END
📍 @everythangnolacafe (Capitol View) | @mamajaneseafood (seafood) 1PM-7PM
📍 @mondaynightgarage (West End) | @boca.trmv (Mexican)
📍 @tritonyards (Capitol View) | lots of chefs (check IG account in the AM)
📍 @boggssocial (West End) | @heapsatl (Fish & Chips, burgers) 5PM-8PM
OTHER ITP
📍 @amanoatl (O4W) hosts BOK block party with @biteofkorea (fusion Korean), @fidelasstreetkitchen (Latin American) & @thewafelwagen (Belgian waffles) 11PM-3PM
📍 @bombbiscuitatl (O4W) has biscuits 9AM-2PM
📍 @dailychewatl (Piedmont Heights) has farm fresh food 8AM-3PM
📍 @eventidebrewing (Grant Park) | @pats.poutine
📍 @evergreenbutcherandbaker (Kirkwood) | hamburgers 1PM-sold out
📍 @gabeergarden (Sweet Auburn) | @myabuelasfood (Puerto Rican) 1PM-6PM
📍 @gatoatl (Candler Park) | @gigisitaliankitchen (Italian) 5PM-10PM
📍 @communityfarmersmarkets (Grant Park) | @chicoooatl (Mesoamerican) 9AM-1PM
📍 @greenbriarmall (Greenbriar) | @jewelsoutherncooking (soul & vegan food) 11AM-7PM
📍 @orpheusbrewing (Morningside-Lenox Park) | @smoke.and.honey (Southern food) 1PM-6PM
📍 Sun Auto Services (BuHi) | @chicas_birria (birria tacos) 4PM-11PM
📍 @kamayan_atl (BuHi) has Filipino Turo-turo 12PM-5PM
📍 263 Peters St SW (Castleberry Hill) | @heritage.atl (Caribbean and Afro-American); this is a ticketed event with starting times at 5:00, 6:30 and 7:30PM
OTP
EAST & NORTHEAST
📍 @anderbybrewing (Peachtree Corners) | @azzurriinahurry (pizza) 1PM-6PM
📍 @outrunbrewingco (Stone Mountain) | @mascogotacos (tacos) 1PM-7PM
📍 @truckandtapalph (Alpharetta) | @breakdownburger (burgers)
📍 @truckandtapduluth (Duluth) | @the_breaded_pig (comfort food)
📍 @tancha.georgia (Doraville) | @transbakehaus (bakery) 3PM-5PM
WAY NORTHEAST
📍 @socialfoxbrewing (Norcross) is celebrating their 2 year anniversary with @biscuitsnbrunch (brunch), @jackscheesecake (desserts) & @_brainybakers (bakery) 12PM-
📍 @cultivation_brewery (Norcross) | @uniquestreeteatz (comfort food) 1PM-8PM
📍 @nofobrewco (Cumming) | @lilbitestruck (comfort food) 1PM-6PM
📍 @slowpourbrewing (Lawrenceville) | @wrappedwright05 (soul infused Spanish) 1PM-6PM
📍 @stillfirebrewing (Suwanee) | R&B Soul Food (soul food) 1PM-10PM
WEST AND NORTHWEST
📍 @gloverparkbrewery (Marietta) | @made_with_love_soul_food (soul food) 1PM-7PM
📍 @hornedowlbrewing (Kennesaw) | Der Wurst Meister (sausages) 1PM-6PM
📍 @qualusivineyards (Acworth) | @leestreettacos (tacos) 1PM-5PM
📍 @truckandtap (Woodstock) | @cesttoutbon2eat (New Orleans)
📍 @variantbrewingcompany (Roswell) | @lilpizzatruck (pizza)
📍 @madridspanishtaverna (Roswell) | @arturopaellas (paella) reservations recommended for this dramatic paella show 5PM-8PM
📍 @gatecitybrewingco (Roswell) | @cubanosatl (Cuban sandwiches) 12PM-6PM
SOUTH
📍 @ptc.farmersmarket (Peachtree City) | @goapgang (vegan pops)