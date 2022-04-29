Sandy Springs will launch the Know & Grow Small Business Education Series to aid local small business owners and people interested in starting a new business in the city.

The series is part of a strategic alliance Sandy Springs has formed with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

“I’m excited the city and SBA have engaged in this partnership,” Mayor Rusty Paul said. “The city has long understood and prioritized the needs of the business community and we look forward to continuing as a resource provider for all who are interested.”

A webinar series on business counseling and mentoring services from 10-11:30 a.m. on May 24 will be the first session of the Know & Grow series. It will include representatives from SBA, the University of Georgia Small Business Development Center, and the Service Corps of Retired Executives (SCORE). Register here for the free webinar.

Under the strategic alliance, the SBA will provide speakers for city workshops and other activities to discuss SBA financing, government contracting, and other business topics. A local point-of-contact will be named by the SBA to serve as a liaison with the city.

Sandy Springs businesses will be invited to attend local SBA-sponsored events and training at city locations.

The city will keep SBA members informed about business development services available to small businesses for its part. It will provide speakers to SBA events, assign its own point of contact and publicize information through print and online distribution channels. The city and the Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber will cooperate to promote the Know & Grow program.

Sandy Springs is home to more than 4,500 active registered businesses.