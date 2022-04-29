The Weber School, located on Roswell Road in Sandy Springs.

A private Jewish high school in Sandy Springs has received a “transformational” gift that will fund a significant expansion.

The Weber School received a $19 million grant from The Zalik Foundation.

“The faculty and staff at Weber enthusiastically embrace this unique opportunity to advance our mission in new and ambitious ways, preparing students for college and careers who are deeply committed to serving the Jewish community and the broader world,” Rabbi Ed Harwitz, head of school, said in an announcement.

The money will fund a new performing arts center with a theater and rehearsal space.

It will support the Weber School’s global travel education program for students, including its Abe Besser Israel-Poland Experience and signature Spanish immersion programs in Spain and Cuba.

And, the money will help the Weber School attract and retain educators, the school said.

In addition, the Zalik grant will help kick off a new capital campaign to fund the construction of a state-of-the-art athletic complex. The project would include a basketball court, two practice gym spaces, stadium seating for 550 spectators, and track and field facilities.

“It is our hope this gift will be transformational for the Weber School, its students, faculty, staff, and the Jewish community at large,” Helen and David Zalik, principals of The Zalik Foundation, said in the announcement. “These teens are the future of our Jewish community, and under the incredible leadership of Rabbi Ed Harwitz, we look forward to seeing Weber continue to grow, thrive, and create a new generation of Jewish leaders.”