A new local bakery location is expected to open up in Brookhaven.

Henri’s Bakery & Deli has plans to open a fifth location in the city this fall, according to a press release. The new location will be situated at 2163 Johnson Ferry Road, which was previously occupied by a business called Corner Pizza.

“We are incredibly excited to be opening a new retail location later this year in Brookhaven,” said Henri’s Bakery & Deli President and CEO Anthony DiNardo in the press release. “Henri’s has a deep-rooted history in Atlanta, and this location checked all the boxes required to deliver the Henri’s experience to the people and businesses of Brookhaven. This is a vibrant community that appreciates and supports locally owned small businesses.”

Henri’s currently has locations in Buckhead, Sandy Springs, Atlanta’s Upper Westside, and Marietta Square Market. Henri’s recently expanded its commissary on the Upper Westside by 3,000 square feet, according to the press release.