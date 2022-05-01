The aftermath of the Peddle Pub crash. (Courtesy WSB)

The driver of a Peddle Pub has been charged with DUI and a business permit violation after losing control of the mobile bar on Saturday evening in Midtown.

According to the police report, the incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. at the corner of West Peachtree and 14th streets.

On the scene, officers found that the Peddle Pub had tipped over while trying to turn onto 14th. A preliminary investigation found that there were 15 people on the bike when it crashed, and all sustained injuries.

According to Atlanta Fire and Rescue, two people were critically injured, three sustained serious injuries and 10 suffered minor injuries. All were transported to area hospitals.

The name of the driver has not been released.