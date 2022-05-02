Brookhaven has filed a notice of appeal in a court case that would have the city and its top officials paying over $6 million in damages.

The city filed the appeal on April 22. According to a city spokesperson, this notice is required to proceed with an appeal, but the appeal itself could take months to prepare.

The city announced its intent to appeal the case on March 22.

On March 7, a jury found that the city purposefully obstructed the progress of a redevelopment project from Atlanta-based real estate firm Ardent Companies along Buford Highway. The company had been planning a buyout of a neighborhood on Bramblewood Drive where they planned to build a gated townhome community, but alleged the city purposefully tried to kill the project. The jury also ordered Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst and City Manager Christian Sigman to pay $200,000 each in punitive damages.