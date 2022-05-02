Courtesy Atlanta Fire Rescue

Residents can support Atlanta firefighters facing serious job-related health issues, as well as families of fallen firefighters, during International Firefighters’ Day on Wednesday, May 4.

Monies raised during the event will help to provide grants for firefighters and their families in need, covering everything from mental health support and recovery from job-related injuries to covering funeral costs and financial support to families.

The Dine Out will benefit Atlanta Professional Fire Fighters (APFF), a 600+ member organization that advocates for safety, firehouse conditions, funds for medical care, and more.

The participating businesses are:

Beeline Bagels: A portion of all sales from May 1 through 7 will be donated, as well as donations at the cart.

Chick-Fil-A (Howell Mill): A portion of all sales from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. on May 4.

DBA BBQ: A portion of dine-in sales will be donated, and guests can participate in donate-at-the-table as well, on May 4.

Doc Chey’s (Grant Park, Virginia Highland): A portion of sales, and table-side donations on May 4.

Farm Burger (Virginia Highland): 10% of all sales from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., including third party orders, on May 4.

Hero Doughnuts: A portion of total sales will be donated on May 4.

Hudson Grille (Downtown, Little Five Points and Midtown): Donate-at-the-table campaign on May 4.

Red’s Beer Garden: 10% of all sales from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on May 4 will be donated.

Orangetheory Fitness: Five locations will host a donation-based class on April 30 at 12:30pm (Brookhaven, Inman Park, Emory Point, Midtown and West Midtown).

“We’re grateful for our wonderful partners’ help during this observance, and hope Atlantans will take the opportunity to support these businesses,” says Nathan Bailey, board president of APFF. “APFF’s Health and Wellness Fund provides critical support to our members battling cancer and traumatic injuries resulting from their service. And the Bereavement Fund provides assistance to the families of first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

For more information or to donate directly to APFF’s programs, visit atlantafirefighters.net.