Decatur Arts Festival

Many of Atlanta’s favorite events are slated to return this year after the long pandemic hiatus. We’ve rounded up a variety of the festivals happening this month and in early June that you can add to your calendar.

Decatur Arts Festival

An Art Walk and Artists Market, as well as music, food, and special performances, are planned for Downtown Decatur on May 6-8. decaturartsfestival.com.

Atlanta Derby Festival

Derby-themed fun with music, bourbon cocktails, wine, and beer is set for May 7, 1-8 p.m. at Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark. atlantaderbyfestival.com.

Celébréz en Rosé

Pink or white attire is required for this themed wine and music festival at Historic Fourth Ward Park on May 7. Headliners include Robin Thicke, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and Rotimi. celebrezenrose.com.

Sweet Auburn Springfest

Two days of music, food, comedy and more, May 7-8, will celebrate the history, heritage, and achievements of Atlanta’s African Americans. sweetauburn.com.

Peach Party Atlanta

A series of LGBTQ+ music events will be held May 12-15 at various Atlanta locations. peachpartyatlanta.com.

Virginia-Highland Porchfest

Music will be performed on porches throughout VaHi on May 14. There’ll even be a rock and roll themed 5K run. virginiahighlanddistrict.com.

Kirkwood Spring Fling

Kirkwood Spring Fling

There’s something for everyone—5K race, kids’ area, food, artist market, Tour of Homes and Wing Fling—at the Spring Fling on May 14, 12-8 p.m. at Bessie Branham Park. historickirkwood.org.

Chastain Park Spring Arts and Craft Festival

Fine works from 175 artists and artisans are featured, as well as food and music, on May 14-15 along Park Drive. chastainparkartsfestival.com.

Atlanta Cycling Festival

Eight days of cycling fun, May 15-22, include bike rides, parties and special events throughout the city. atlantacyclingfestival.com.

Atlanta Fringe Festival

Audiences are invited to connect with adventurous artists May 16-22 at locations in Little Five Points and Candler Park. atlantafringe.org.

Atlanta BeltLine Lantern Parade

Admission is free for this magical nighttime parade on May 21 along the BeltLine. art.beltline.org. Be sure to check out our feature story on Lantern Parade founder Chantelle Rytter.

Atlanta Field Day

Register by May 15 to take part in the annual adults’ field sport event—with obstacle courses, tug-of-war and relay races—at Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark on May 21. atlfieldday.com.

MomoCon

MomoCon

The all-ages anime, gaming, cosplay event is at the Georgia World Congress Center May 26-29. momocon.com.

Atlanta DocuFest and ShortsFest

Several filmmaking festivals are scheduled at RoleCall Theatre at Ponce City Market. International documentaries are featured May 27-29; docufest.com. ShortsFest, June 25-26, showcases independent short films. atlantashortsfest.com.

Atlanta Caribbean Carnival

Caribbean culture is featured with music and a parade at Atlanta’s Central Park on May 28. atlantacarnival.org.

Atlanta R&B Wine, Food & Music Festival

On May 28, 3-8 p.m., live bands will play R&B/Neo Soul while participants, ages 21+ only, enjoy fine wine, food and fresh air at The Center in Decatur. Get tickets at this link.

Herbie Hancock will headline the Atlanta Jazz Festival.

Atlanta Jazz Festival

Piedmont Park will ring out with music during this celebration of jazz on May 28-30. The artist line-up includes Herbie Hancock, Masego, The Baylor Project, Julie Dexter, and George Benson. atljazzfest.com.

Candler Park Music Festival

Grace Potter, CBDB, the Disco Biscuits, Cha Wa and other musicians will take the stage June 3-4. Food trucks, artists and local vendors also will be on hand. candlerparkmusicfestival.com.

Virginia-Highland Summerfest

On June 11, Va-Hi celebrates their historic neighborhood with music, art, 5K run and at John Howell Park. vahisummerfest.org.

Atlanta Summer Beer Festival

Historic Fourth Ward Parks hosts a festival on June 12, 4-8 p.m., for ages 21 and over to experience local and national beers while listening to live music. atlantasummerbeerfestival.com.

Juneteenth Atlanta Parade & Music Festival

On June 17-19, the celebration of African American Emancipation at Atlanta’s Centennial Park will include a parade, performances, arts, and music. juneteenthatl.com.