Last week’s Landmark Luncheon raised approximately $400,000 for the Piedmont Park Conservancy – the most successful fundraiser in the nonprofit’s history. Norfolk Southern CEO James Squires and Karen Jones Squires chaired this year’s luncheon, and recently gave a transformational unrestricted gift to the Conservancy. Northside Hospital was honored with the Green Giant Award for their ongoing partnership with the Conservancy and for their community impact as healthcare workers during the peak of the pandemic. John Izard, Jr. was presented with the Legacy Award for his influence on Piedmont Park including the 53-acre expansion and past board leadership.

Peachtree Arborists launched replanting initiative on Arbor Day created through new partnerships with Trees Atlanta and the Arbor Day Foundation. After each tree is planted, a public online satellite map tracks the program's replanting activities, allowing anyone to pinpoint their newly planted tree's location and learn details about the size and species of each plant. The digital map was donated to the program by Clearion, an Atlanta-based geospatial workforce infrastructure management software provider.

MARTA public art program Artbound announces the return of MARTA Jazz Mondays at rail stations in May and June in conjunction with the Atlanta Jazz Festival. The live performances will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. The lineup includes Justice Michael at College Park (May 2), Milkah at Five Points (May 9), Kemba Colfied at Lindbergh (May 16) and Brandon Boone at Midtown (May 23). True Colors Theatre and Atlanta Opera will present musical and spoken word performances from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on May 12 at West End (“Mash Up: Classical Voices Meet Words of Power”), May 25 at Five Points (Songs by composer/actor Christian Magby), and June 2 at West End (one-woman show “Fannie” about civil rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer).