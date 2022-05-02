Former President Donald Trump

A special grand jury was selected Monday for the investigation into whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia, according to a report from the Associated Press.

The 23 jurors and three alternates were selected from a pool of 200 people called from Fulton County’s master jury list. This special grand will be able to issue subpoenas to people who have refused to cooperate in the investigation.

The jury to be seated for a period of up to a year before making recommendations to the Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis, who will then decides whether to seek an indictment from a regular grand jury.

The investigation is already underway, and “now it’s time for 26 members of our community to participate in that investigation,” Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney said Monday.