Republic Sports and Social nightclub at 990 Brady Ave. (Courtesy Google Maps)

Global real estate developer Tishman Speyer has announced plans to redevelop property on Brady Avenue that is currently home to two nightclubs into a massive mixed-use development.

According to Bisnow, the property at 990-1008 Brady Ave. would have 300,000 square feet of office space, 50,000 square feet of retail, and 700 apartments.

The West Midtown addresses, which sit next door to MARTA’s bus operations facility, are currently home to Compound and Republic Sports and Social nightclubs.

Tishman Speyer exited the Atlanta market in 2017 when it sold off the Three Alliance Center in Buckhead. The firm was also in talks to buy and redevelop the Mall at West End last year, but the deal never materialized.