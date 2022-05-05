APD Assistant Chief Darin Schierbaum speaks to the media.

A security guard is under arrest for shooting an Atlanta Police officer investigating a burglary at a business on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred just before 6 a.m. at 969 Marietta St. NW. While officers were on the scene investigating the burglary, at least one shot was fired and an officer was shot.

The security guard – identified by police as Paul Augustin, 41 – was detained. During an afternoon press conference APD Assistant Chief Darin Shchierbaum said investigators were able to establish probable cause and arrested the guard.

Augustin was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and reckless conduct. Schierbaum said the investigation was still ongoing and wouldn’t elaborate on the details on the incident.

The wounded officer was transported to Grady Hospital in stable condition.