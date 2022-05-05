A Druid Hills High School student has been arrested following a morning lockdown at the campus and neighboring Emory University.

During an afternoon news conference, DeKalb County School’s Police Chief Bradley Gober said the juvenile student will be charged with aggravated assault and carrying a gun in a school zone.

Students at the high school, Emory, and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston Hospital were told to shelter in place for several hours starting around 10:40 a.m. while an investigation occurred.

“Druid Hills High School was placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution due to a report of an unsafe situation,” DeKalb County Schools’ spokesperson Donald Porter said. “The lockdown did not result from an active situation.”

There were concerns of an active shooter in the area after Emory sent a quickly recalled text alert to students and staff.