Dining Out

Usually closed on Sunday, Aria will be open on Sunday starting at 5 p.m. serving up a menu of modern American. Also opening especially for Mother’s Day is Japanese restaurant Umi, which will be serving from 4-8 p.m. Savor at Westin Atlanta Perimeter North will have a decadent three-course, prix-fixe brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Staycation

The Candler Hotel in Downtown is featuring its “Good Morning, Gorgeous” package for the mom who needs a break with a luxury room, a bottle of wine, valet parking, and brunch for one.

Music

Mary J. Blige’s Strength of A Woman Festival is May 6-8 with music, comedy, and community building events. On Saturday night at State Farm Arena, Blige performs with Chaka Khan, City Girls, Ella Mai, Queen Naija, and more. A Mother’s Day Celebration at the Fox Theatre on Sunday at 4 p.m. will feature Bishop Marvin Sapp, Erica Campbell, Regina Belle, Kelly Price, and Pastor Donnie McClurkin.

Outdoor Activities

Atlanta Botanical Garden’s new exhibition Origami in the Garden opens this weekend. If mom is a green thumb, stop by the Sprint Plant Sale at Callanwolde on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. While you’re there, explore the formal gardens and the Woodland Trail.