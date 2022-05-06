This Saturday, Secret Pint BBQ will be serving up BBQ sausages, including this breakfast sausage inspired by Waffle House’s “scattered, smothered, and covered” concept. The sausage has hash browns, onions, American cheese, diced ham, and pickled jalapenos. Soup Belly will also be there with dumplings, potstickers, and noodles. Limited quantities…get there early.



Below are the weekend events for the ‘who, when, where and what’s cooking’ in the ATL underground dining scene. You will find Instagram links for the pop-up and food truck chefs and the breweries, bars & restaurants who host them. Be sure to check these out to confirm the details as schedules do change.

FRIDAY 5/6/22

ITP

DECATUR AREA

📍 @littlecottagebrewery (Avondale Estates) | @smoke.and.honey (BBQ) 4PM-9PM

📍 @sceptrebeer (Oakhurst) | @mamisempanadas (empanadas) 3PM-9PM

📍 @beerwildheaven (Avondale Estates) | @carlafears (elevated comfort food) 4PM-8PM

📍 @independent_distilling (Decatur) | @mascogotacos (tacos) 4PM-8PM

📍 @innervoicebrewing (Decatur) | @biteofkorea (fusion Korean) 6PM-9PM

📍 @threetaverns (Decatur) | @chef_jackson (meal prep) 4PM-9PM

📍 @kingofpopsbar (Decatur) | @bar_racho (Mexican) 5PM-10PM

📍 Decatur Arts Festival (Decatur) | lots of chefs 6PM-10PM

WEST MIDTOWN AREA

📍 @firemakerbeer (West Midtown) | @scovillehotchicken (spicy chicken) 11:30 PM-9PM

📍 @mondaynightwm (Berkeley Park) | @boca.trmv (Mexican) 12PM-9PM

📍 @scofflawbeer (Bolton) | @joskitchenatl (comfort) 4PM-10PM

WEST END

📍 @bestendbrewing (West End) | @dmtaqueria (tacos)

📍 @boggssocial (West End) with @heapsatl (Fish & Chips, burgers) & @_genesgenesgenes (BBQ) are collaborating on meat pies 5PM-9PM

📍 @mondaynightgarage (West End) | @boca.trmv (Mexican)

📍 @thewindow.food (Adair Park) | @calaveritasatl (vegan Mexican) 6PM-9PM

📍 @tritonyards (Capitol View) | lots of chefs (check IG account in the AM)

📍 Cornerstore Grocery (Capitol View) | @slappingtacosatl (tacos) 12PM-9PM

📍 @everythangnolacafe (Capitol View) | @mamajaneseafood (seafood) 1PM-7PM

OTHER ITP

📍 @atlantucky (Downtown) | @atlseafoodbags (seafood) 2PM-7PM

📍 @banshee_eav (EAV) | @screamin_weenies_eav (hot dogs) 11PM-2AM

📍 @eventidebrewing (Grant Park) | Big Pat’s BBQ (BBQ)

📍 @greenbriarmall (Greenbriar) | @loveatwurstsight (hot dogs) 12PM-8PM

📍 @parlorden (South Downtown) | @amoroustacos (tacos) 8PM-1AM

📍 Sun Auto Services (BuHi) | @chicas_birria (birria tacos) 4PM-11PM

📍 @honeybubbletea (Midtown) | @chew_on_chuan (Asian Latin Fusion) 8:30 PM-2AM



📍@halfwaycrooksbeer (Summerhill) | @sugarloafatl (smash burgers) 5PM-9PM

OTP

EAST & NORTHEAST

📍 @anderbybrewing (Peachtree Corners) | @spicetheamericas (North & South American cuisine) 4PM 9PM

📍 @city_of_duluth (Duluth) has Food Truck Friday 6PM-9PM

📍 @pontoonbrewing (Sandy Springs) | @myvietnamesefoodmobile2020 (Vietnamese) 4PM-10PM

📍 @snellvillefarmersmarket (Snellville) | @lobsterdogsgeorgia (lobster rolls) 4PM-8PM

📍 @truckandtapalph (Alpharetta) | @goodazzfood (comfort food)

📍 @truckandtapduluth (Duluth) | @worldfoodtruck.ga (global)

WAY NORTHEAST

📍 @cultivation_brewery (Norcross) | @lilpizzatruck (pizza) 4PM-10PM

📍 @ironshieldbrewing (Lawrenceville) | @catering_by_cassandra (comfort food) 5PM-9PM

📍 @slowpourbrewing (Lawrenceville) | @larryandcriscornerkitchen (comfort food)

📍 @monkeywrenchbrewing (Suwanee) | @nanashouseco (cakes & quesadillas) 5PM-9PM

📍 @nofobrewco (Cumming) | @muttandjeffsmokehouse (BBQ) 4PM-9PM

📍 @stillfirebrewing (Suwanee) | @meatballerzatl (Italian) 5PM-10PM

WEST AND NORTHWEST

📍 @drownedvalleybrewingco (Cartersville) | @cheezdandconfuzed (grilled cheese) 4PM-8PM

📍 @gloverparkbrewery (Marietta) | @themulehousepizza (pizza) 3PM-9PM

📍 @redharebrewing (Marietta) | @pizza360foodtruck (pizza) 4PM-9PM

📍 @hornedowlbrewing (Kennesaw) | @mauiwowiehotchicken_ (Nashville chicken) 5PM 9PM

📍 @rootedtradingco (Powder Springs) | @smithsgourmetcreations (elevated comfort food), @quabenas_kitchen (African) & @rachels_sweet_treats_boutique (comfort food) 1PM-6PM

📍 @truckandtap (Woodstock) | @choatebbq (BBQ)

SOUTH

📍 @cityofforestparkga has food truck Friday | has food truck Friday 5PM-9PM

📍 @linecreekbrewingco (Peachtree City) | Wild Caught Seafood (seafood) 4PM-9PM

SATURDAY 5/7/22

ITP

DECATUR AREA

📍 @beerwildheaven (Avondale Estates) | @carlafears (elevated comfort food) 1PM-6PM

📍 @innervoicebrewing (Decatur) | @atljerkking (jerk) 4PM-9PM

📍 @littlecottagebrewery (Avondale Estates) | @secretpintbbq (BBQ) & @soupbelly_atl (dumplings) 1PM-5PM

📍 @sceptrebeer (Oakhurst) | @mamisempanadas (empanadas) 12PM-9PM

📍 @threetaverns (Decatur) | @chef_jackson (meal prep) 1PM-9PM

📍 @kingofpopsbar (Decatur) | @thewafelwagen (Belgian waffles) 7AM-12PM

📍 Decatur Arts Festival (Decatur) | lots of chefs 10AM-6PM

WEST MIDTOWN AREA

📍 @firemakerbeer (West Midtown) | @scovillehotchicken (spicy chicken) 11:30 PM-9PM

📍 @mondaynightwm (Berkeley Park) | @boca.trmv (Mexican) 12PM-9PM

📍 @roundtripbeer (Underwood Hills) | @mannysazonatl (Colombian street food)

📍 @scofflawbeer (Bolton) | @drazticaztec (Mexican fusion) 12PM-8PM

📍 850 James Jackson Pkwy NW (Westside) | @stanssmokesignals (BBQ) 12PM-5:30 PM

WEST END

📍 @boggssocial (West End) | @gomossubshop (sub sandwiches) 5PM-9PM

📍 @mondaynightgarage (West End) | @boca.trmv (Mexican)

📍 @metatl (Adair Park) | @wonderfultastingfood (vegan) 1PM-6PM

📍 @thewindow.food (Adair Park) | @carrotdogatl (carrot hot dogs) 12PM-4PM

📍 @tritonyards (Capitol View) | lots of chefs (check IG account in the AM)

📍 Cornerstore Grocery (Capitol View) | @slappingtacosatl (tacos) 12PM-5PM

📍 @everythangnolacafe (Capitol View) | @mamajaneseafood (seafood) 1PM-7PM

OTHER ITP

📍 @banshee_eav (EAV) | @screamin_weenies_eav (hot dogs) 11PM-2AM

📍 @eventidebrewing (Grant Park) | @_chefkimbella (comfort food)

📍 @gatoatl (Candler Park) hosts Taiwanese brunch with @itsmightyhans (Taiwanese-American) 10AM-1PM

📍 @greenbriarmall (Greenbriar) | @green4lifeatl (health food) 11AM-4PM & @sofishticatedseafood (seafood) 12PM-8PM

📍 @halfwaycrooksbeer (Summerhill) | @bamepopup (Vietnamese) 12PM-7PM

📍 @morningsidefarmersmarket (Morningside) | @chicoooatl (Mesoamerican) 8AM-11AM

📍 @orpheusbrewing (Morningside-Lenox Park) | @smoke.and.honey (Southern food) 1PM-7PM

📍 @parlorden (South Downtown) | @amoroustacos (tacos) 8PM-1AM

📍 @skateescape (Mid Town) | @chouxmakeratl (bakery) 10AM-sold out

📍 1066 Fayetteville Rd SE (East Atlanta) | @sistahritas (Mexican) 1PM-6PM

📍 Sun Auto Services (BuHi) | @chicas_birria (birria tacos) 4PM-11PM

📍 @kamayan_atl (BuHi) has Filipino Turo-turo 12PM-16:00

📍 @honeybubbletea (Midtown) | @chew_on_chuan (Asian Latin Fusion) 8:30 PM-2AM

📍 @ptreefarmersmkt (Buckhead) | @comfortzonem2 (soul food) 8:30 AM-12PM

OTP

EAST & NORTHEAST

📍 @anderbybrewing (Peachtree Corners) | @fishandchixest1921 (fish & chicken) 1PM-8PM

📍 @lincolnfillstation (Snellville) | @bentwillys_bbq_co (BBQ) 5PM-

📍 @outrunbrewingco (Stone Mountain) | @barkcraftbarbecue (BBQ) 12PM-5PM

📍 @pontoonbrewing (Sandy Springs) | @cubanosatl (Cuban sandwiches) 12PM-8PM

📍 @snellvillefarmersmarket (Snellville) | @lilpizzatruck (pizza)

📍 @truckandtapalph (Alpharetta) | @made_with_love_soul_food (soul food)

📍 @truckandtapduluth (Duluth) | @6packsubs (Vietnamese street food)

WAY NORTHEAST

📍 @cloudlandwines (Buford) | @lobsterdogsgeorgia (lobster rolls) 4PM-8PM

📍 @cultivation_brewery (Norcross) | Big Pat’s BBQ (BBQ)

📍 @socialfoxbrewing (Norcross) | @flavatrain_atl (comfort food) 12PM-7PM

📍 @ironshieldbrewing (Lawrenceville) | @bigmackosbbq (BBQ) 12PM-9PM

📍 @slowpourbrewing (Lawrenceville) | @choatebbq (BBQ)

📍 @monkeywrenchbrewing (Suwanee) | @twofoxfarmtruck (farm to truck) 12PM-9PM

📍 @stillfirebrewing (Suwanee) | @hungryhippoeatsfoodtruck (Haitian BBQ) 1PM-10PM

📍 @nofobrewco (Cumming) | @muttandjeffsmokehouse (BBQ) 1PM-9PM

WEST AND NORTHWEST

📍 @drownedvalleybrewingco (Cartersville) | @demmplatez (BBQ) 12PM-9PM

📍 @gatecitybrewingco (Roswell) | @myvietnamesefoodmobile2020 (Vietnamese) 2PM-8PM

📍 @variantbrewingcompany (Roswell) | @biteofkorea (fusion Korean) 11:30 AM-6PM

📍 @gloverparkbrewery (Marietta) | @alittlenautifoodtruck (comfort food) 5PM-9PM

📍 @shivamchaat (Marietta) has Indian Chinese 11AM-8PM

📍 @nom_station (Marietta) | @musubee_atl (gourmet musubi) 1PM-sold out

📍 @hornedowlbrewing (Kennesaw) | @crazyhawgbbq (BBQ) 1PM-8PM

📍 @qualusivineyards (Acworth) | @themulehousepizza (pizza) 12PM-7PM

📍 @rootedtradingco (Powder Springs) | @smithsgourmetcreations (elevated comfort food) & @plantbasedsnob (vegan) 1PM-5PM

📍 @truckandtap (Woodstock) | @notsolilbites (empanadas)

📍 @woodstockbeermarket (Woodstock) | @mascogotacos (tacos) 2PM-6PM

SOUTH

📍 @archesbrewing (Hapeville) | @stixandbuns (BBQ) 3PM-8PM

📍 @linecreekbrewingco (Peachtree City) | @freshtruckatl (healthy comfort food) 1PM-9PM

SUNDAY 5/8/22

ITP

DECATUR AREA

📍 @beerwildheaven (Avondale Estates) | @carlafears (elevated comfort food) 1PM-7PM

📍 @littlecottagebrewery (Avondale Estates) | @humocuisine (Latin cuisine) 1PM-6PM

📍 @sceptrebeer (Oakhurst) | @mamisempanadas (empanadas) 12PM-sold out

📍 Decatur Arts Festival (Decatur) | lots of chefs 11AM-5PM

📍 3035 Hollywood (Decatur) | @tanbrowncoffee (coffee) & @gorditasatl (Mexican) located at a private house; bring a blanket to sit on 10AM-1PM

WEST MIDTOWN AREA

📍 @firemakerbeer (West Midtown) | @scovillehotchicken (spicy chicken) 12PM-9PM

📍 @scofflawbeer (Bolton) | @grass_vbq_joint (vegan BBQ) 12PM-6PM

📍 850 James Jackson Pkwy NW (Westside) | @stanssmokesignals (BBQ) 12PM-5:30 PM

WEST END

📍 @boggssocial (West End) | @riasbabybird (brunch) @heapsatl (Fish & Chips, burgers) 9AM-9PM

📍 @everythangnolacafe (Capitol View) | @mamajaneseafood (seafood) 1PM-7PM

📍 @tritonyards (Capitol View) | lots of chefs (check IG account in the AM)

📍 @mondaynightgarage (West End) | @boca.trmv (Mexican)

OTHER ITP

📍 @amanoatl (O4W) hosts BOK block party celebrating Mother’s Day with @biteofkorea (fusion Korean), @thiccburgers (burgers) & @crinklesbynina (desserts) 11PM-3PM

📍 @eventidebrewing (Grant Park) | @pats.poutine (poutine)

📍 @communityfarmersmarkets (Grant Park) | @lupes.eatery (Mexican) 3PM-8PM

📍 @evergreenbutcherandbaker (Kirkwood) | hamburgers 1PM-sold out

📍 @gatoatl (Candler Park) | @gigisitaliankitchen (Italian) 5PM-10PM

📍 @greenbriarmall (Greenbriar) | @jewelsoutherncooking (soul & vegan food) 11AM-7PM

📍 Sun Auto Services (BuHi) | @chicas_birria (birria tacos) 4PM-11PM

OTP

EAST & NORTHEAST

📍 @anderbybrewing (Peachtree Corners) | @rellsco20 (comfort food) 1PM-6PM

📍 @city_of_duluth (Duluth) | @therealflavoronthefork (waffles) 2:30 PM-5:30 PM

📍 @outrunbrewingco (Stone Mountain) | @calaveritasatl (vegan Mexican) 1PM-6PM

📍 @pontoonbrewing (Sandy Springs) | @mascogotacos (tacos) 1PM-6PM

📍 @truckandtapalph (Alpharetta) | @breakdownburger (burgers)

📍 @truckandtapduluth (Duluth) | @meatballerzatl (Italian)

WAY NORTHEAST

📍 @cultivation_brewery (Norcross) | @dontknockmytaco (tacos)

📍 @socialfoxbrewing (Norcross) | @biscuitsnbrunch (brunch) 12:30 PM-8PM

📍 @nofobrewco (Cumming) | @drazticaztec (Mexican fusion) 1PM-6PM

📍 @slowpourbrewing (Lawrenceville) | @catering_by_cassandra (comfort food)

📍 @stillfirebrewing (Suwanee) | @strangetacobar (tacos) 1PM-10PM

WEST AND NORTHWEST

📍 @drownedvalleybrewingco (Cartersville) | Chucks Cheese Steaks (cheese steaks) 12:30 PM-7PM

📍 @gatecitybrewingco (Roswell) | @shakerattleandrolls (burgers) 12PM-6PM

📍 @gloverparkbrewery (Marietta) | @leestreettacos (tacos) 1PM-7PM

📍 @shivamchaat (Marietta) has Indian Chinese 11AM-8PM

📍 @hornedowlbrewing (Kennesaw) | @rnb_soulfood (soul food) 1PM-6PM

📍 @qualusivineyards (Acworth) | @flyhigh_burgers (burgers) 11:30 PM-5PM

📍 @truckandtap (Woodstock) | @the_breaded_pig (comfort food)

SOUTH

📍 @archesbrewing (Hapeville) | @joskitchenatl (comfort) 12:30 PM-4PM

📍 @linecreekbrewingco (Peachtree City) | @PTC Grill (panini) & @pizza360foodtruck (pizza) 12:30 PM-4:30 PM