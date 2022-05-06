Below are the weekend events for the ‘who, when, where and what’s cooking’ in the ATL underground dining scene. You will find Instagram links for the pop-up and food truck chefs and the breweries, bars & restaurants who host them. Be sure to check these out to confirm the details as schedules do change.
What is Punk Foodie? We are a love letter, fanzine and directory for Atlanta underground dining. Connect with us by subscribing to our newsletter and/or following our Instagram account.
Got a tip for someone who should be included? See a mistake? Send an email to a.big.fan@punkfoodie.com.
FRIDAY 5/6/22
ITP
DECATUR AREA
📍 @littlecottagebrewery (Avondale Estates) | @smoke.and.honey (BBQ) 4PM-9PM
📍 @sceptrebeer (Oakhurst) | @mamisempanadas (empanadas) 3PM-9PM
📍 @beerwildheaven (Avondale Estates) | @carlafears (elevated comfort food) 4PM-8PM
📍 @independent_distilling (Decatur) | @mascogotacos (tacos) 4PM-8PM
📍 @innervoicebrewing (Decatur) | @biteofkorea (fusion Korean) 6PM-9PM
📍 @threetaverns (Decatur) | @chef_jackson (meal prep) 4PM-9PM
📍 @kingofpopsbar (Decatur) | @bar_racho (Mexican) 5PM-10PM
📍 Decatur Arts Festival (Decatur) | lots of chefs 6PM-10PM
WEST MIDTOWN AREA
📍 @firemakerbeer (West Midtown) | @scovillehotchicken (spicy chicken) 11:30 PM-9PM
📍 @mondaynightwm (Berkeley Park) | @boca.trmv (Mexican) 12PM-9PM
📍 @scofflawbeer (Bolton) | @joskitchenatl (comfort) 4PM-10PM
WEST END
📍 @bestendbrewing (West End) | @dmtaqueria (tacos)
📍 @boggssocial (West End) with @heapsatl (Fish & Chips, burgers) & @_genesgenesgenes (BBQ) are collaborating on meat pies 5PM-9PM
📍 @mondaynightgarage (West End) | @boca.trmv (Mexican)
📍 @thewindow.food (Adair Park) | @calaveritasatl (vegan Mexican) 6PM-9PM
📍 @tritonyards (Capitol View) | lots of chefs (check IG account in the AM)
📍 Cornerstore Grocery (Capitol View) | @slappingtacosatl (tacos) 12PM-9PM
📍 @everythangnolacafe (Capitol View) | @mamajaneseafood (seafood) 1PM-7PM
OTHER ITP
📍 @atlantucky (Downtown) | @atlseafoodbags (seafood) 2PM-7PM
📍 @banshee_eav (EAV) | @screamin_weenies_eav (hot dogs) 11PM-2AM
📍 @eventidebrewing (Grant Park) | Big Pat’s BBQ (BBQ)
📍 @greenbriarmall (Greenbriar) | @loveatwurstsight (hot dogs) 12PM-8PM
📍 @parlorden (South Downtown) | @amoroustacos (tacos) 8PM-1AM
📍 Sun Auto Services (BuHi) | @chicas_birria (birria tacos) 4PM-11PM
📍 @honeybubbletea (Midtown) | @chew_on_chuan (Asian Latin Fusion) 8:30 PM-2AM
📍@halfwaycrooksbeer (Summerhill) | @sugarloafatl (smash burgers) 5PM-9PM
OTP
EAST & NORTHEAST
📍 @anderbybrewing (Peachtree Corners) | @spicetheamericas (North & South American cuisine) 4PM 9PM
📍 @city_of_duluth (Duluth) has Food Truck Friday 6PM-9PM
📍 @pontoonbrewing (Sandy Springs) | @myvietnamesefoodmobile2020 (Vietnamese) 4PM-10PM
📍 @snellvillefarmersmarket (Snellville) | @lobsterdogsgeorgia (lobster rolls) 4PM-8PM
📍 @truckandtapalph (Alpharetta) | @goodazzfood (comfort food)
📍 @truckandtapduluth (Duluth) | @worldfoodtruck.ga (global)
WAY NORTHEAST
📍 @cultivation_brewery (Norcross) | @lilpizzatruck (pizza) 4PM-10PM
📍 @ironshieldbrewing (Lawrenceville) | @catering_by_cassandra (comfort food) 5PM-9PM
📍 @slowpourbrewing (Lawrenceville) | @larryandcriscornerkitchen (comfort food)
📍 @monkeywrenchbrewing (Suwanee) | @nanashouseco (cakes & quesadillas) 5PM-9PM
📍 @nofobrewco (Cumming) | @muttandjeffsmokehouse (BBQ) 4PM-9PM
📍 @stillfirebrewing (Suwanee) | @meatballerzatl (Italian) 5PM-10PM
WEST AND NORTHWEST
📍 @drownedvalleybrewingco (Cartersville) | @cheezdandconfuzed (grilled cheese) 4PM-8PM
📍 @gloverparkbrewery (Marietta) | @themulehousepizza (pizza) 3PM-9PM
📍 @redharebrewing (Marietta) | @pizza360foodtruck (pizza) 4PM-9PM
📍 @hornedowlbrewing (Kennesaw) | @mauiwowiehotchicken_ (Nashville chicken) 5PM 9PM
📍 @rootedtradingco (Powder Springs) | @smithsgourmetcreations (elevated comfort food), @quabenas_kitchen (African) & @rachels_sweet_treats_boutique (comfort food) 1PM-6PM
📍 @truckandtap (Woodstock) | @choatebbq (BBQ)
SOUTH
📍 @cityofforestparkga has food truck Friday | has food truck Friday 5PM-9PM
📍 @linecreekbrewingco (Peachtree City) | Wild Caught Seafood (seafood) 4PM-9PM
SATURDAY 5/7/22
ITP
DECATUR AREA
📍 @beerwildheaven (Avondale Estates) | @carlafears (elevated comfort food) 1PM-6PM
📍 @innervoicebrewing (Decatur) | @atljerkking (jerk) 4PM-9PM
📍 @littlecottagebrewery (Avondale Estates) | @secretpintbbq (BBQ) & @soupbelly_atl (dumplings) 1PM-5PM
📍 @sceptrebeer (Oakhurst) | @mamisempanadas (empanadas) 12PM-9PM
📍 @threetaverns (Decatur) | @chef_jackson (meal prep) 1PM-9PM
📍 @kingofpopsbar (Decatur) | @thewafelwagen (Belgian waffles) 7AM-12PM
📍 Decatur Arts Festival (Decatur) | lots of chefs 10AM-6PM
WEST MIDTOWN AREA
📍 @firemakerbeer (West Midtown) | @scovillehotchicken (spicy chicken) 11:30 PM-9PM
📍 @mondaynightwm (Berkeley Park) | @boca.trmv (Mexican) 12PM-9PM
📍 @roundtripbeer (Underwood Hills) | @mannysazonatl (Colombian street food)
📍 @scofflawbeer (Bolton) | @drazticaztec (Mexican fusion) 12PM-8PM
📍 850 James Jackson Pkwy NW (Westside) | @stanssmokesignals (BBQ) 12PM-5:30 PM
WEST END
📍 @boggssocial (West End) | @gomossubshop (sub sandwiches) 5PM-9PM
📍 @mondaynightgarage (West End) | @boca.trmv (Mexican)
📍 @metatl (Adair Park) | @wonderfultastingfood (vegan) 1PM-6PM
📍 @thewindow.food (Adair Park) | @carrotdogatl (carrot hot dogs) 12PM-4PM
📍 @tritonyards (Capitol View) | lots of chefs (check IG account in the AM)
📍 Cornerstore Grocery (Capitol View) | @slappingtacosatl (tacos) 12PM-5PM
📍 @everythangnolacafe (Capitol View) | @mamajaneseafood (seafood) 1PM-7PM
OTHER ITP
📍 @banshee_eav (EAV) | @screamin_weenies_eav (hot dogs) 11PM-2AM
📍 @eventidebrewing (Grant Park) | @_chefkimbella (comfort food)
📍 @gatoatl (Candler Park) hosts Taiwanese brunch with @itsmightyhans (Taiwanese-American) 10AM-1PM
📍 @greenbriarmall (Greenbriar) | @green4lifeatl (health food) 11AM-4PM & @sofishticatedseafood (seafood) 12PM-8PM
📍 @halfwaycrooksbeer (Summerhill) | @bamepopup (Vietnamese) 12PM-7PM
📍 @morningsidefarmersmarket (Morningside) | @chicoooatl (Mesoamerican) 8AM-11AM
📍 @orpheusbrewing (Morningside-Lenox Park) | @smoke.and.honey (Southern food) 1PM-7PM
📍 @parlorden (South Downtown) | @amoroustacos (tacos) 8PM-1AM
📍 @skateescape (Mid Town) | @chouxmakeratl (bakery) 10AM-sold out
📍 1066 Fayetteville Rd SE (East Atlanta) | @sistahritas (Mexican) 1PM-6PM
📍 Sun Auto Services (BuHi) | @chicas_birria (birria tacos) 4PM-11PM
📍 @kamayan_atl (BuHi) has Filipino Turo-turo 12PM-16:00
📍 @honeybubbletea (Midtown) | @chew_on_chuan (Asian Latin Fusion) 8:30 PM-2AM
📍 @ptreefarmersmkt (Buckhead) | @comfortzonem2 (soul food) 8:30 AM-12PM
OTP
EAST & NORTHEAST
📍 @anderbybrewing (Peachtree Corners) | @fishandchixest1921 (fish & chicken) 1PM-8PM
📍 @lincolnfillstation (Snellville) | @bentwillys_bbq_co (BBQ) 5PM-
📍 @outrunbrewingco (Stone Mountain) | @barkcraftbarbecue (BBQ) 12PM-5PM
📍 @pontoonbrewing (Sandy Springs) | @cubanosatl (Cuban sandwiches) 12PM-8PM
📍 @snellvillefarmersmarket (Snellville) | @lilpizzatruck (pizza)
📍 @truckandtapalph (Alpharetta) | @made_with_love_soul_food (soul food)
📍 @truckandtapduluth (Duluth) | @6packsubs (Vietnamese street food)
WAY NORTHEAST
📍 @cloudlandwines (Buford) | @lobsterdogsgeorgia (lobster rolls) 4PM-8PM
📍 @cultivation_brewery (Norcross) | Big Pat’s BBQ (BBQ)
📍 @socialfoxbrewing (Norcross) | @flavatrain_atl (comfort food) 12PM-7PM
📍 @ironshieldbrewing (Lawrenceville) | @bigmackosbbq (BBQ) 12PM-9PM
📍 @slowpourbrewing (Lawrenceville) | @choatebbq (BBQ)
📍 @monkeywrenchbrewing (Suwanee) | @twofoxfarmtruck (farm to truck) 12PM-9PM
📍 @stillfirebrewing (Suwanee) | @hungryhippoeatsfoodtruck (Haitian BBQ) 1PM-10PM
📍 @nofobrewco (Cumming) | @muttandjeffsmokehouse (BBQ) 1PM-9PM
WEST AND NORTHWEST
📍 @drownedvalleybrewingco (Cartersville) | @demmplatez (BBQ) 12PM-9PM
📍 @gatecitybrewingco (Roswell) | @myvietnamesefoodmobile2020 (Vietnamese) 2PM-8PM
📍 @variantbrewingcompany (Roswell) | @biteofkorea (fusion Korean) 11:30 AM-6PM
📍 @gloverparkbrewery (Marietta) | @alittlenautifoodtruck (comfort food) 5PM-9PM
📍 @shivamchaat (Marietta) has Indian Chinese 11AM-8PM
📍 @nom_station (Marietta) | @musubee_atl (gourmet musubi) 1PM-sold out
📍 @hornedowlbrewing (Kennesaw) | @crazyhawgbbq (BBQ) 1PM-8PM
📍 @qualusivineyards (Acworth) | @themulehousepizza (pizza) 12PM-7PM
📍 @rootedtradingco (Powder Springs) | @smithsgourmetcreations (elevated comfort food) & @plantbasedsnob (vegan) 1PM-5PM
📍 @truckandtap (Woodstock) | @notsolilbites (empanadas)
📍 @woodstockbeermarket (Woodstock) | @mascogotacos (tacos) 2PM-6PM
SOUTH
📍 @archesbrewing (Hapeville) | @stixandbuns (BBQ) 3PM-8PM
📍 @linecreekbrewingco (Peachtree City) | @freshtruckatl (healthy comfort food) 1PM-9PM
SUNDAY 5/8/22
ITP
DECATUR AREA
📍 @beerwildheaven (Avondale Estates) | @carlafears (elevated comfort food) 1PM-7PM
📍 @littlecottagebrewery (Avondale Estates) | @humocuisine (Latin cuisine) 1PM-6PM
📍 @sceptrebeer (Oakhurst) | @mamisempanadas (empanadas) 12PM-sold out
📍 Decatur Arts Festival (Decatur) | lots of chefs 11AM-5PM
📍 3035 Hollywood (Decatur) | @tanbrowncoffee (coffee) & @gorditasatl (Mexican) located at a private house; bring a blanket to sit on 10AM-1PM
WEST MIDTOWN AREA
📍 @firemakerbeer (West Midtown) | @scovillehotchicken (spicy chicken) 12PM-9PM
📍 @scofflawbeer (Bolton) | @grass_vbq_joint (vegan BBQ) 12PM-6PM
📍 850 James Jackson Pkwy NW (Westside) | @stanssmokesignals (BBQ) 12PM-5:30 PM
WEST END
📍 @boggssocial (West End) | @riasbabybird (brunch) @heapsatl (Fish & Chips, burgers) 9AM-9PM
📍 @everythangnolacafe (Capitol View) | @mamajaneseafood (seafood) 1PM-7PM
📍 @tritonyards (Capitol View) | lots of chefs (check IG account in the AM)
📍 @mondaynightgarage (West End) | @boca.trmv (Mexican)
OTHER ITP
📍 @amanoatl (O4W) hosts BOK block party celebrating Mother’s Day with @biteofkorea (fusion Korean), @thiccburgers (burgers) & @crinklesbynina (desserts) 11PM-3PM
📍 @eventidebrewing (Grant Park) | @pats.poutine (poutine)
📍 @communityfarmersmarkets (Grant Park) | @lupes.eatery (Mexican) 3PM-8PM
📍 @evergreenbutcherandbaker (Kirkwood) | hamburgers 1PM-sold out
📍 @gatoatl (Candler Park) | @gigisitaliankitchen (Italian) 5PM-10PM
📍 @greenbriarmall (Greenbriar) | @jewelsoutherncooking (soul & vegan food) 11AM-7PM
📍 Sun Auto Services (BuHi) | @chicas_birria (birria tacos) 4PM-11PM
OTP
EAST & NORTHEAST
📍 @anderbybrewing (Peachtree Corners) | @rellsco20 (comfort food) 1PM-6PM
📍 @city_of_duluth (Duluth) | @therealflavoronthefork (waffles) 2:30 PM-5:30 PM
📍 @outrunbrewingco (Stone Mountain) | @calaveritasatl (vegan Mexican) 1PM-6PM
📍 @pontoonbrewing (Sandy Springs) | @mascogotacos (tacos) 1PM-6PM
📍 @truckandtapalph (Alpharetta) | @breakdownburger (burgers)
📍 @truckandtapduluth (Duluth) | @meatballerzatl (Italian)
WAY NORTHEAST
📍 @cultivation_brewery (Norcross) | @dontknockmytaco (tacos)
📍 @socialfoxbrewing (Norcross) | @biscuitsnbrunch (brunch) 12:30 PM-8PM
📍 @nofobrewco (Cumming) | @drazticaztec (Mexican fusion) 1PM-6PM
📍 @slowpourbrewing (Lawrenceville) | @catering_by_cassandra (comfort food)
📍 @stillfirebrewing (Suwanee) | @strangetacobar (tacos) 1PM-10PM
WEST AND NORTHWEST
📍 @drownedvalleybrewingco (Cartersville) | Chucks Cheese Steaks (cheese steaks) 12:30 PM-7PM
📍 @gatecitybrewingco (Roswell) | @shakerattleandrolls (burgers) 12PM-6PM
📍 @gloverparkbrewery (Marietta) | @leestreettacos (tacos) 1PM-7PM
📍 @shivamchaat (Marietta) has Indian Chinese 11AM-8PM
📍 @hornedowlbrewing (Kennesaw) | @rnb_soulfood (soul food) 1PM-6PM
📍 @qualusivineyards (Acworth) | @flyhigh_burgers (burgers) 11:30 PM-5PM
📍 @truckandtap (Woodstock) | @the_breaded_pig (comfort food)
SOUTH
📍 @archesbrewing (Hapeville) | @joskitchenatl (comfort) 12:30 PM-4PM
📍 @linecreekbrewingco (Peachtree City) | @PTC Grill (panini) & @pizza360foodtruck (pizza) 12:30 PM-4:30 PM