(Photos courtesy of NoriFish)

Sandy Springs has a new sushi restaurant called NoriFish.

It opened quietly last week and is located at The Bishop apartment building at 1115 Springwood Connector.

The restaurant is from the team behind Okiboru Tsukemen & Ramen, which is also located in Sandy Springs.

NoriFish features an Omakase menu. In Japanese, that means “I’ll leave it up to you.” It is a style of dining where the diners let the chef put together a set course meal.

NoriFish says it gets its fish flown in directly from the Toyosu Fish Market in Tokyo. Some menu items include wild yellowtail sushi with yuzu ponzu, Serrano chili and blood orange; or striped jack sushi with nikiri, pecorino Romano and lime.

“It is my honor and duty to create the perfect harmony of items based on the availability of the freshest ingredients and the best selection of fish, to give our guests the most memorable sushi experience possible,” executive chef and owner Sean Park said in an announcement.

NoriFish is currently only open for dinner, but a spokesperson said lunch service was coming soon.