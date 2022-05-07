Spring and early summer are great times for warmer weather, cooler clothes, and
riveting reads. Here are several titles to pique, and keep, your interest.
City on Fire
Don Winslow
Winslow’s searingly honest portrayals of cops (“The Force”) and cartels (“The Border”) transfixed readers while examining themes of loyalty and betrayal. Now he explores crime in his own home turf of New England as a war begins between
the Irish and the Italians.
This is the first in a much-anticipated trilogy.
(Morrow, $28.99)
French Braid
Anne Tyler
Tyler works her magic again, with a multigenerational story of a Baltimore family. She brings her usual insight into the joys, anger love and laughter that only families can provide. (Knopf, $27)
Kingdom of Bones
James Rollins
A blend of thriller, science, and action, action, action, Rollins’ Sigma Force finds even they might not be able to prevent—or even understand—the bizarre events when people start fading while plants and animals grow more predatory. Will they find answers before the world becomes a Kingdom of Bones? ($28.99)
Crime Hits Home
Edited by S.J. Rozan
Another lively anthology from Mystery Writers of America, this volume explores what happens when crime hits us where we’re supposed to feel the most safe. Noted authors include Walter Mosley and Sara Paretsky. (Hanover Square, $27.99)
Under Skeleton Lock and Key
Gigi Pandian
Tempest Raj comes home to work at her father’s Secret Staircase Construction company after her own attempt at being an illusionist didn’t work out. But then a body is found Inside a wall supposedly sealed for ages, and it’s someone from her past. Warm, diverse characters, delicious food, and a classic locked-room setting—enjoy!
This is the first in a proposed series. (Minotaur, $26.99)