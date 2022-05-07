Spring and early summer are great times for warmer weather, cooler clothes, and

riveting reads. Here are several titles to pique, and keep, your interest.

City on Fire

Don Winslow

Winslow’s searingly honest portrayals of cops (“The Force”) and cartels (“The Border”) transfixed readers while examining themes of loyalty and betrayal. Now he explores crime in his own home turf of New England as a war begins between

the Irish and the Italians.

This is the first in a much-anticipated trilogy.

(Morrow, $28.99)

French Braid

Anne Tyler

Tyler works her magic again, with a multigenerational story of a Baltimore family. She brings her usual insight into the joys, anger love and laughter that only families can provide. (Knopf, $27)



Kingdom of Bones

James Rollins

A blend of thriller, science, and action, action, action, Rollins’ Sigma Force finds even they might not be able to prevent—or even understand—the bizarre events when people start fading while plants and animals grow more predatory. Will they find answers before the world becomes a Kingdom of Bones? ($28.99)





Crime Hits Home

Edited by S.J. Rozan

Another lively anthology from Mystery Writers of America, this volume explores what happens when crime hits us where we’re supposed to feel the most safe. Noted authors include Walter Mosley and Sara Paretsky. (Hanover Square, $27.99)





Under Skeleton Lock and Key

Gigi Pandian

Tempest Raj comes home to work at her father’s Secret Staircase Construction company after her own attempt at being an illusionist didn’t work out. But then a body is found Inside a wall supposedly sealed for ages, and it’s someone from her past. Warm, diverse characters, delicious food, and a classic locked-room setting—enjoy!

This is the first in a proposed series. (Minotaur, $26.99)