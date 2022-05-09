An aerial view of the new Westside Park reservoir and pumping station. (Courtesy PC Construction/H.J. Russell)

The Trust for Public Land announced the city of Atlanta placed 27th on the 2022 ParkScore index, boosted by significant improvements in park access and investment.

In 2021, the city ranked 40th on the list, so the jump to 27 makes Atlanta the biggest mover on this year’s index.



Boosting Atlanta’s ParkScore rank was the Cook Park and Westside Park initiatives. The addition of these parks—coupled with other access improvements—means that 77 percent of Atlanta residents live within a 10-minute walk of a park, compared to last year’s 72 percent.

Park investment also expanded this year, with the city now spending $206 per person on parks—more than double the national ParkScore average of $98.

“Atlanta is a city in a forest, and as Mayor I am committed to making sure that every resident has access to our beautiful greenspaces—regardless of zip code,” Mayor Andre Dickens said in a statement. “While I am proud of the work we have done to achieve this ranking, we are not done yet. I am excited that we are continuing to add park space to our city, including building our first-ever park on the Chattahoochee River. Make room for Atlanta at the top—where we belong.”