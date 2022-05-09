Arts District Plaza in Midtown. (Courtesy Midtown Alliance)

A prominent Peachtree intersection in Midtown has been transformed into a bona fide gathering spot, just in time for summer.

Midtown Alliance recently completed a maintenance project on the southeast and southwest corners of Arts District Plaza at 15th and Peachtree streets, including the reinstallation of Dorothy Berge’s “Sabine Woman,” a 1968 sculpture originally located outside of Colony Square.

On the southwest side, there’s new lighting, plants, seating, and multi-purpose platforms for small performance events. On the southeast corner (in front of Colony Square’s 500 Building) improvements include communal tables to serve as outdoor workspaces, hardscape and landscape enhancements.

Now that construction has been completed, the Trilon fountain on the corner has also been cleaned and restored.

To celebrate the upgrades, a free “Jazz on the Plaza” series is happening every Tuesday in May from 5-7 p.m. The lineup includes: