The band lineup for Virginia Highland Porchfest.

The Bands

Get jamming with any of the 70 local bands and musicians featured at this year’s Porchfest! There will be a variety of genres and family-friendly music, playing on 55 different porches throughout the neighborhood. Bands will play throughout the day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Use the schedule and map to plan your musical adventure. The bands and schedule are subject to change; VHDA will update the schedule on the website and social media (@virginiahighlanddistrict) if changes occur.

Even More Music

A number of local businesses will also be hosting bands throughout the day and after Porchfest. Check out Atkin’s Park Tavern, Farm Burger, Moe’s and Joe’s Tavern, Neighbor’s Pub, Murphy’s Restaurant, and Bar.Bacoa for more music paired with food and drink. VHDA encourages Porchfest participants to patronize local businesses, as part of the goal of the event is to keep businesses thriving.

Rock n Run

Hit the ground running (or walking) with the family-friendly Rock n Run! Turn up the beat along the 1.09-mile fun-run route. Shout out your favorite band by dressing like the lead singer, or go as the full band for a fun, group costume. Following the run, prizes will be awarded for the following categories: Best Dressed Individual, Best Dressed Kid (under 12), Best Dressed Group, and Best All-Around. Registration is $30 and includes a Rock n Run water bottle while supplies last. Children under 12 run for free. Light refreshments will be provided by San Francisco Coffee. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. at the corner of Barnett and Virginia Circle, and the run begins at 9 a.m. Get your workout in and meet your neighbors before rocking out and digging in on local fare from the selection of food trucks.

Kids’ Corner

Our littlest neighbors can check out the Kids Corner, their headquarters for a day of fun in the sun. Children can bounce to the beat in the bounce houses. Get into the music fest spirit with a face painting or unique balloon creations from the balloon artist. Kids can also enjoy games like cornhole, giant Jenga, and Connect 4. Day passes to the Kids Corner are $20, or visitors can pay $5 per activity, and activities run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Getting Around

VHDA encourages festivalgoers to walk, bike, and rideshare as much as possible, as parking will be limited. Set your destination to Inman Middle School, YWCA, or CVS off North Highland Ave for drop-off in areas with less Porchfest traffic. The event will include a first-aid booth, hand sanitizer stations, and public restrooms.



