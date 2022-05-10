The city of Dunwoody has awarded the education nonprofit Corners Outreach a $200,000 grant for summer school programs.

The Dunwoody City Council approved the grant at its Monday meeting. Assistant City Manager Jay Vinicki said this is the first community-based program to come before the council using funding from the American Rescue Plan (ARP). Of the roughly $18 million the city received, they have used about $3.8 million on Perimeter Center East Park, wayfinding signage, and stormwater expediting, according to the city’s website.

According to city documents, Corners Outreach initially asked for $196,000 for staff, equipment, and vehicles for an eight-week summer program for up to 250 students hosted at the Dunwoody Corners Academy Center and Peachtree Middle School.

Corners Academy Vice President Scott Mawdesley said this is the center’s 10th year doing a summer camp, and that while they are aiming for 250 students, they could see more.

“On average, we would have around 125 or so kids through the summer at this particular center,” he said. “Our goal this year is 250.”

The city agreed to provide $784 per student for 175 students, making for a total of $137,200. Corners will receive an additional $784 per student up to $200,000 as additional students sign up. If enrollment goes below 175, Vinicki said Corners would have to pay the city back the advance funding.

Mayor Lynn Deutsch said that for grades kindergarten through fifth grade, Corners would do an eight-week program that is four full days a week and a half day. Mawdesley said elementary schoolers will receive English and math tutoring everyday as well as fun events like fire truck visits and outdoor activities. Middle school and high school students will also receive English and math tutoring, but with a more tailored approach.

“We want to give our kids a great summer,” he said. “We want to certainly help them educationally, but we want them to have fun.”