Food Trucks

Half the fun of any festival is having delicious food to go with it. This year’s Porchfest will feature a variety of local food vendors, with a mix of both sweet and savory options. Scout the food truck that is perfect for your taste. Food trucks will be stationed along Barnett Avenue.

(Savory)

6 Pack Subs Vietnamese

Azucar Cuban Truck

Dogs on Wheels

Flavor on the Fork Chicken and Waffles

Hot Dog Pete’s

Lobster Dogs

No Bun Intended!

Soul Truckin Good

The Pickle Truck

The Patty Wagon

(Sweet)

The Cereal Lab

Frozen Sweet Shop

GOAP – Greatest of All Pops

Hero Doughnuts and Bunns

King of Pops

Queen Churro

And More!

Artisanal Vendors

Porchfest will include local artisanal vendors with small goods to peruse in-between music sets. You can find an array of jewelry, art, accessories, an assortment of snacks. Vendors will be located on Barnett Avenue, near the food trucks.

The Taryn Project

Cadence & Co Crafts

Dena Rose Vintage

DRVM Handmade

Emily Yellow

Everythang Dope

Groovy Grit

High Vibe Sentiments

Horticult LLC

Kiwi Beauty

Knight Prints

Madison O’Brien Art

Mind Body Clay LLC

Peach State Drinks

Pink Scorpio Handmade

Poppy’s Rustic Woodworks

Rudabecca Designs

Shannon Stallard Designs

Shop Kamawe

Southern Local Nuts

Suzy Makes Shit

The Golden Girl Co.

Twenty Something Jewelry

Vintage Eyewear

And more!



VIP Blues & Booze Experience

Following the Rock and Run, the Porchfest VIP Blues & Booze experience will kick off at John C Howell Park. Meet your neighbors and enjoy lunch catered by DBA Barbecue, including an open beer and wine bar from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. All VIPs will have access to air-conditioned restrooms throughout the day, live blues music, and the VIP-only cash bar. Tickets are $100 and include exclusive access to our VIP tent so you can relax in the shade while the band line-up and spring sun bring the heat! For kids under 12, tickets are $30 and include lunch, along with a day pass to the Kids Corner ($20 value). Get tickets at givebutter.com/BLUESANDBOOZE.