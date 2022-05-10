Food Trucks
Half the fun of any festival is having delicious food to go with it. This year’s Porchfest will feature a variety of local food vendors, with a mix of both sweet and savory options. Scout the food truck that is perfect for your taste. Food trucks will be stationed along Barnett Avenue.
(Savory)
6 Pack Subs Vietnamese
Azucar Cuban Truck
Dogs on Wheels
Flavor on the Fork Chicken and Waffles
Hot Dog Pete’s
Lobster Dogs
No Bun Intended!
Soul Truckin Good
The Pickle Truck
The Patty Wagon
(Sweet)
The Cereal Lab
Frozen Sweet Shop
GOAP – Greatest of All Pops
Hero Doughnuts and Bunns
King of Pops
Queen Churro
And More!
Artisanal Vendors
Porchfest will include local artisanal vendors with small goods to peruse in-between music sets. You can find an array of jewelry, art, accessories, an assortment of snacks. Vendors will be located on Barnett Avenue, near the food trucks.
The Taryn Project
Cadence & Co Crafts
Dena Rose Vintage
DRVM Handmade
Emily Yellow
Everythang Dope
Groovy Grit
High Vibe Sentiments
Horticult LLC
Kiwi Beauty
Knight Prints
Madison O’Brien Art
Mind Body Clay LLC
Peach State Drinks
Pink Scorpio Handmade
Poppy’s Rustic Woodworks
Rudabecca Designs
Shannon Stallard Designs
Shop Kamawe
Southern Local Nuts
Suzy Makes Shit
The Golden Girl Co.
Twenty Something Jewelry
Vintage Eyewear
And more!
VIP Blues & Booze Experience
Following the Rock and Run, the Porchfest VIP Blues & Booze experience will kick off at John C Howell Park. Meet your neighbors and enjoy lunch catered by DBA Barbecue, including an open beer and wine bar from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. All VIPs will have access to air-conditioned restrooms throughout the day, live blues music, and the VIP-only cash bar. Tickets are $100 and include exclusive access to our VIP tent so you can relax in the shade while the band line-up and spring sun bring the heat! For kids under 12, tickets are $30 and include lunch, along with a day pass to the Kids Corner ($20 value). Get tickets at givebutter.com/BLUESANDBOOZE.