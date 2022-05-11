The mansion in Sandy Springs that Mariah Carey reportedly purchased. (Google Maps)

Mariah Carey has purchased a multi-million dollar Atlanta mansion, according to reports. The celebrity singer, however, has not yet made a statement on the big buy.

Realtor.com first reported that a management company with ties to the “All I Want For Christmas is You” music wonder purchased the colonial estate in an off-market transaction in November 2021 for $5.65 million. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution confirmed through the Fulton County property records that a real estate company named The Mirage Real Estate Trust purchased the mansion located in Sandy Springs.

The real estate company’s name is notably similar to that of Mirage Entertainment Inc., a talent agency of which Mariah Carey is the CEO, and shares a California mailing address with Carey’s agency.

Buckhead.com describes the location as a 16,202 square-foot home that was built in 1992. It has six bedrooms, five bathrooms and six half bathrooms.

“A noble example of Georgian architecture by renowned architect Stephen Fuller, this beautiful mansion sits atop more than four verdant acres and is as stately as it is welcoming,” the website said. “A relaxing pool, tennis court, and brick pavilion — perfect for al fresco entertaining — create the ideal setting for enjoying the stunning grounds. Regal spaces, elegant finishes and well planned places to relax, entertain and gather make this manse an inspiring place to call home.”

According to realtor.com, the Atlanta mansion was previously rented by “Fast and Furious” movie star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Mariah Carey put a multi-million dollar Buckhead home up for sale in 2018, according to Curbed Atlanta. The 7,100 square-foot Mediterranean-style mansion was originally listed for $2.4 million but sold for $2.23 million in early 2019.

