Dekalb-Peachtree Airport (PDK) will host an air show and open house on Saturday, May 14, from 12-5 p.m.

Called the Good Neighbor Day Air Show, the event will feature antique airplanes, military aircraft, antique cars, police cars, fire trucks and ambulances.

“Between airport construction and COVID restrictions, we haven’t been able to organize an air show in two years,” PDK Airport Director Mario Evans said in an announcement. “The Good Neighbor Day Air Show has become a tradition in Atlanta and the longest-running air show in the region. We look forward to hosting families and aviation enthusiasts once again.”

The airshow begins at 1 p.m. Admission is free, but parking is $15 per vehicle. Cars may enter from Clairmont Road and Dresden Drive until 1:30 p.m.