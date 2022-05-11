Atlanta Police say a woman escaped an attempted robbery at a popular Buckhead shopping center.

On May 10 around 12:35 p.m., officers were called to 1250 West Paces Ferry Road, the location of a Publix grocery store. It’s in the shopping center that includes OK Café.

A female victim told police that a male suspect attempted to rob her in the parking lot.

“The victim was putting groceries away when a male suspect brandishing a firearm approached her vehicle and demanded her belongings,” according to a news release from the Atlanta Police Department. “A brief scuffle ensued between the victim and suspect, but the victim was able to flee from the suspect.”

The suspect fled on foot, police said. The victim had minor abrasions from the incident, but none of her valuable items were stolen.

Police are investigating the incident.