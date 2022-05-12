The Brookhaven City Council authorized the purchase of three properties for possible future greenspace and stormwater management.

The properties are located at 1712 Duke Road, 1731 Tobey Road NE, and 1739 Tobey Road NE. The council approved the purchase of the roughly four acres of land for $550,000 at a Tuesday meeting.

City spokesperson Burke Brennan said the land will be intended for “passive greenspace” and possible stormwater management, but nothing will be built on the parcels.

According to city documents and DeKalb County property records, the properties were previously owned by Jeremy Adams. Brennan said any residences on the properties are carved out of the parcels and will be kept by the seller.