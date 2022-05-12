It’s unclear if a nationwide Carvana layoff will have any implications for its new Dunwoody office that was touted to bring 3,500 jobs to the state.

According to a report from Protocol, the online used car dealer laid off 2,500 employees on Tuesday, with many of the layoffs occurring over Zoom. The laid-off employees reportedly make up 12% of the company’s workforce.

A spokesperson for Carvana did not answer questions about whether or not this would affect the Dunwoody office. The company finalized its expansion into Dunwoody last September, subleasing roughly 550,000 square feet of space in the State Farm building at 245 Perimeter Center Parkway. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp previously praised the expansion, which was expected to bring 3,500 jobs to the area.

The spokesperson did not say whether or not the layoffs would affect the Dunwoody location, but did say that Carvana’s growth has been slower in 2022 than expected.

“While Carvana is still growing, our growth is slower than what we originally prepared for in 2022, and we made the difficult decision to reduce the size of certain operations teams to better align with the current needs of the business,” reads an emailed statement.

According to the Protocol report, Carvana reported a net loss of $260 million in the first quarter and its stock price is down more than 84% since the start of the year.

Dunwoody’s Economic Development Director Michael Starling said he did not know how the layoffs might impact the Dunwoody Carvana office.