Sandy Springs wants to know how the community wants the Old Riverside Drive Park to be developed.

City officials will host a public meeting regarding the Old Riverside Drive Park Master Plan on Monday, June 6. The meeting will provide the community with the opportunity to learn more about the planning process and provide input on park design and amenities.

The city is updating a previous master plan for the park site located at 6500 Old Riverside Drive. The land is undeveloped and consists of approximately 23 acres. City plans call for a neighborhood park given its wooded location and how close it is to neighborhoods and the Chattahoochee River.

The meeting will be from 6-8 p.m. on June 6 at the Studio Theatre in Sandy Springs City Hall, Studio, 1 Galambos Way.