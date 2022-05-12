A rendering of the reimagined Campanile building at the corner of Peachtree and 14th streets in Midtown.

The stalled renovation of a Midtown tower appears to be back on track after the City of Atlanta filed an “abandoned project” complaint against the developer.

The Campanile building at the intersection of Peachtree and 14th streets – across from newly renovated Colony Square – has had its lower front facade boarded up for several years after planned renovations were put on hold back in 2020.

Now, Dewberry Capital has presented plans to the Midtown Development Review Committee (DRC) to reignite renovations, but on a much larger scale.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Dewberry presented an updated plan that would add approximately 304,00 square feet of retail and office space to the 1980’s-era building.

Six new floors are proposed at the top of the tower including roof terraces at levels 23 and 27. Eight new levels of retail and office space are proposed around the base of the office tower.

The front facade of the Campanile has resembled a construction site since 2020. (Courtesy Google Maps)

The existing skin of the building will be replaced with new stone and glass curtain wall cladding at all floors. The old plaza at the corner of Peachtree and 14th will be replaced with a larger hardscaped open space, new landscaping and integrated steps cascading down to 14th Street.

The DRC was supportive of the project and requested more detailed information about the streetlight plans and plaza design.

The DRC also reexamined Selig’s massive Midtown Exchange project consisting of a 37-story residential tower with 465 apartments, a 26-story office building, 24,500 square feet of ground floor retail space, and a central courtyard accessed from Peachtree Walk.

A rendering of Selig’s proposed Midtown Exchange project.

Selig made several modifications since its original April presentation including making changes to frontages along 12th and 13th streets for uniformity and modifying the frontage on Peachtree Walk to include a deeper tenant space for future retail or café use accessed directly from the sidewalk.

The Midtown Alliance and Selig are collaborating to integrate the design of the project as the transformation of Peachtree Walk into Midtown Art Walk – a pedestrian street full of art, restaurants and shops stretching from 10th to 15th streets.

The DRC was supportive of the progress, encouraged continued coordination on the Art Walk, and provided additional feedback centered on the elevations to be addressed by Selig.