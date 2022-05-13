The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) has stripped the Chamblee High School girls’ soccer team of its 2022 state and region tites for alleged by-law infractions.

According to a press release, GHSA alleges the school team violated three by-laws: undue influence, failure to exert reasonable institutional control, and allowing an unauthorized person to coach. GHSA found that one of the team’s assistant coaches trained three members of the high school soccer team on a different club soccer team.

The school is planning to appeal the undue influence charge on the grounds that the three players have been students in the Chamblee cluster since elementary school and were not recruited. The press release did not name the students or the coach.

“This is devastating news for our team and the hard work and determination they displayed all season,” said Chamblee High School Principal Gail Barnes in the press release. “We appreciate the loyal support from our parents, fans, and community. Without question, we will do our part to correct what we can, moving forward.”