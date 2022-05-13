We’ve been working really hard here at Punk Foodie HQ to streamline the way we help you discover unique food and dining experiences around metro Atlanta.

While we have a proprietary process for finding dining events amongst our database of more than 1,000 active underground chefs and venues, the question has been how to deliver it in a more user-friendly way.

The answer is the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar, which we put together with our friends at Atlanta Intown/Reporter Newspapers as part of the How Do You Atlanta? calendar.

Since Atlanta is pretty spread out, we actually have two calendars: Punk Foodie (ITP) & Punk Foodie (OTP). And if you want to see clusters of dining events in different parts of town, we have that covered too. For ITP, see Decatur Area, Westend Area, West Midtown Area and Various ITP. For OTP, see East & Northeast, Way Northeast, West & Northwest & South.

You can also search by neighborhood (EAV, West End, etc.) or by food (tacos, pizza, Chinese Jamaican, etc.). We’re still smoothing out the kinks as we roll out the calendar listings, so bear with us. If you have tips/suggestions, please drop us a line. As always, you can also follow us on Instagram or subscribe to the newsletter.

To help get you started, here are a few highlights from the calendar as well as related dining news:

Festivals and special events where the underground dining scene is represented: VaHi Porchfest (Sat), Kirkwood Spring Fling (Sat), Duluth Food Truck Fridays, Sun Market in Decatur (Sat), Mimosa Festival in Roswell (Sat) and O4W Street Food Mini Festival.

Industry events with pop-ups and food trucks include Cultivating Kapwa Filipino Food Industry Panel (Sat), Roundtrip Brewing Spring Festival (Sat), Little Cottage One Year Anniversary (Sat) and Team Hidi 10 (Giving Kitchen) (Sun).

In food truck park news, West End stalwart Triton Yards has been shut down by the city for what seems to be pretty much no good reason. Here’s hoping it’s temporary. And the vegan Atlanta Food Truck Park has a new life in Jonesboro as a vegan, vegetarian and pescatarian destination with a soft opening this weekend.

Finally, With Warm Welcome is working with 18 Atlanta bakers to deliver a baker’s box with proceeds benefiting Advancing Justice Atlanta. Pre-order now for a May 31 pickup.