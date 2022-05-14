Sandy Springs voters who go to the polls for the May 24 Primary will choose who will replace outgoing Fulton County Board of Education member Julia Bernath, one of three seats that will have a new representative.

The District 7 school board representative, Bernath has served for 22 years and is the board’s current president. Her term ends in December.

Julia Bernath

Winners in the non-partisan school board races will have nine months to get up to speed on school system issues, as they will take office in January 2023.

Two candidates are on the ballot for the District 7 seat, which represents parts of Sandy Springs and Roswell: Phil Chen and Michelle Morancie.

Chen, a small business owner, lived in Sandy Springs for 11 years with his family before moving to Roswell, where they’ve lived for the last 12 years. He has two children in the school system. He worked with other parents to get the Fulton Academy of Science and Technology charter school (FAST) built.

Morancie is a former Fulton County School System psychologist. She said she retired after 30 years as a school psychologist due to frustration that she lacked the time to develop relationships with children and families. After relocating to Georgia, she became a “Baby Buddy” volunteer at the NICU of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta/Egleston until the pandemic ended that program.

District 2 also will have a new representative, as long-time board member Katie Reeves also is retiring.

Voters in the district, which is primarily in Milton, will choose between Brittany Griffin and Lillie Pozatek.

District 5 voters in Johns Creek will choose between Kristin McCabe and Kimberly Ware. Incumbent Linda McCain also chose to step down from the school board after her term ends in December.

The only race with an incumbent running for reelection is in District 6 in south Fulton.

Kimberly R. Dove seeks to retain her seat against a challenger, Latonya Martin Rogers.