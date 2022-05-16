Long-awaited improvements have begun at Brookhaven Park.

A Brookhaven Park sign, courtesy of the city of Brookhaven’s website.

The city approved a settlement with DeKalb County transferring the eastern section of Brookhaven Park – or the section next to Peachtree Road – to the city for $1 at an April 26 Brookhaven City Council meeting.

The agreement came after years of delayed park improvements due to land disputes between the city and county. Brookhaven passed a $40 million park bond in 2018, which included improvements for all of the city’s parks. According to the city’s website, design and permitting for park bond improvements will now restart, and construction is expected to begin in late 2022 or early 2023.

The city has replaced the park’s old fence along Osborne Road and Peachtree Road, and a new Brookhaven Park sign is now in place.

Planned improvements for the park include a larger parking lot and a new building at the park’s dog park with restrooms, a pavilion, and a deck with grills. Improvements are also planned for the sidewalks around the dog park. The city also plans to replace the park’s playground, and the new playground area is expected to have restrooms and a small pavilion area.

A rendering of a playground in Brookhaven Park, courtesy of the city’s website.

More updates about the city’s progress can be found at its website.