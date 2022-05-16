Slutty Vegan founder and CEO Pinky Cole delivers the commencement address at Clark Atlanta University on May

Slutty Vegan founder and CEO Aisha “Pinky” Cole shocked the Clark Atlanta University graduating class of 2022 on Saturday by giving each student their own LLC and a path to entrepreneurship.



“Every single graduate will walk away with their own business,” she announced to cheers and a standing ovation. “I didn’t have a plan, but I’m going to make sure you do.”



Cole, the youngest commencement speaker ever at her alma mater, partnered with Varo Bank to provide the LLCs to the CAU grads.

Slutty Vegan is now valued at $100 million after Cole raised $25 million in funding to open an additional 10 location this year and 10 more in 2023.

