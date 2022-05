For his 100th birthday, Ray Young of Roswell got to meet someone special: a dolphin at the Georgia Aquarium.

On May 15, as part of a special birthday week celebration, Young was able to pet and feed the dolphin. Later in the week, the Dixie Classic Car Club was scheduled to bring some of its classic cars to Magnolia Place of Roswell, where Young lives, for a cookout, and members of Young’s family were to join him for a special birthday party stocked with root beer floats.