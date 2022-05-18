Dunwoody resident Ray Alyssa Rothman is launching a new organization to serve Atlanta’s Jewish singles.

Dunwoody resident Ray Alyssa Rothman.

Called Kibbitz & Konnect Inc., it will offer social events such as networking meetings, music and theatre outings, and Shabbat dinners.

The inaugural event is set for June 21 at Bar(n) in Dunwoody Village, from 6 to 9 p.m. The cost is $18.

“Kibbitz & Konnect is unique in that it offers a greater variety of events and types of activities specifically targeted to a broad age range of Jewish singles,” Rothman said in an announcement. “There is currently no web ‘portal’ for connecting with Atlanta’s Jewish singles and searching a directory of activities for Jewish singles events in Atlanta.”

Rothman says she has years of experience planning events.

“I planned my high school prom for 800 students and dates,” she said. “I also planned BBYO events, as well as my high school IOTA Jewish sorority events. It’s only natural that years later, I would be the one planning these exciting social events for the community.”

She also hosted Jewish singles events in 2013-2014, which she said led to the recent marriage of Lori and Steve Oppenheimer, who met at one of those events.

“It only takes meeting that ‘one person’ to bring long-term happiness and love into your life,” Lori said.