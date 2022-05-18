(Photos courtesy of North Italia)

A modern Italian restaurant is entering the Georgia market, with locations planned in Buckhead and Dunwoody.

Called North Italia, the eatery is from Fox Restaurant Concepts, the company behind a slew of other restaurants such as Flower Child and Zinburger.

North Italia features pastas made from scratch and a daily “chef’s choice” pizza. Other dishes include a squid ink mafaldine and braised short rib.

A location will open at Buckhead’s Lenox Square mall on June 22, according to an announcement. It will feature an outdoor patio and a U-shaped bar in the center of the dining room.

Another North Italia will come to Perimeter Mall later this year. It will have panoramic windows and a covered patio.

“Both locations will pay homage to the Atlanta area, incorporating the work of local artists in the form of one-of-a-kind murals and artwork,” says the announcement.