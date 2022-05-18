Atlanta Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at a popular Buckhead restaurant Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred at Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão on Piedmont Road.

Fox 5 said they spoke with multiple witnesses who dove under tables when shots were fired. Piedmont Road is closed from East Paces Ferry Road to Peachtree Road, reports the news station.

A video was posted online showing the scene inside the restaurant.

The Atlanta Police Department confirmed the officer-involved shooting and said they are working to gather details about the incident.

We’ll update the story as more information becomes available.

Amy Wenk

Amy Wenk is Editor of Reporter Newspapers. She can be reached at editor@reporternewspapers.net