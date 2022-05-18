Atlanta Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at a popular Buckhead restaurant Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred at Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão on Piedmont Road.

Fox 5 said they spoke with multiple witnesses who dove under tables when shots were fired. Piedmont Road is closed from East Paces Ferry Road to Peachtree Road, reports the news station.

A video was posted online showing the scene inside the restaurant.

The Atlanta Police Department confirmed the officer-involved shooting and said they are working to gather details about the incident.

We’ll update the story as more information becomes available.