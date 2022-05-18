Marchon as seen from inside the adjacent Oakland Cemetery. (Courtesy Greystar)

Nearly a decade after it was first announced, MARTA will host a ribbon-cutting on Friday morning for its transit-oriented development (TOD) adjacent to King Memorial Station and Oakland Cemetery.

The 11 a.m. ribbon-cutting at 240 Grant St. will officially mark the opening of Marchon, a community of 305 apartments and 11,000 square feet of office and retail space.

“The pandemic prevented a groundbreaking event and we are excited to finally celebrate the opening of the King Memorial TOD and the Marchon community,” MARTA interim CEO Collie Greenwood said. “This is a prime location near Downtown Atlanta and one-third of the apartments in this development are affordable workforce housing convenient to transit.”

Rents for a 463 square foot studio start at $1,550 and go up to $2,415 for a 1,140 square foot two bedroom.

Marchon has 98 apartments available through its Workforce Housing Program, with rentals ranging from $1,350 for studios to $1,736 for two bedrooms.

Marchon sits on 4.4 acres of former parking lots on the south side of the rail station and includes a large art activation in the Grant Street tunnel facilitated by MARTA’s public art program Artbound.

This is the third TOD completed on MARTA’s rail lines, with projects adjacent to Edgewood and Avondale stations already completed.