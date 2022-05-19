Dunwoody will host its annual Memorial Day Ceremony on May 30 at Brook Run Park.

The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. at the Brook Run Park Veterans Memorial, located at 4770 N. Peachtree Road, according to a press release. The keynote speaker for the event will be Charlissa Culp, a 10-year veteran of the United States Navy.

“I’m grateful for this important Dunwoody tradition, which gives us a chance to gather to honor and remember those who sacrificed their lives for their country and our freedom,” said Mayor Lynn Deutsch in the release. “I always look forward to the message, music and remembrances.”

This event will happen rain or shine and is free to the public.