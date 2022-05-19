A scene from the viral video uploaded by Druid Hills High School students showing deteriorating conditions, including bathroom stalls with no doors.

The Georgia Department of Education has appointed a special advisor to oversee a “corrective action plan” for DeKalb County Schools.

According to Decaturish, Dr. Tanzy Kilcrease, the outgoing chief of staff of the Bibb County School District, will work to solve “systemic operations issues” in the DeKalb school district.

The DeKalb Board of Education has faced withering criticism for removing deteriorating Druid Hills High from a list of repair projects and firing Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris.

After the school board excluded Druid Hills High from its district repair plans, the state board ordered it back on the list by June 1 and threatened to cut DeKalb off from crucial facilities funds.

Druid Hills High students posted a video that went viral on social media showing water-damaged ceilings and walls, electrical hazards, plumbing issues, and no stall doors in some student bathrooms.

Decaturish reported that the high school failed an inspection by the DeKalb County Fire Marshall, who gave the school district until May 10 to resolve the problems. It’s unclear if the issues identified by the Fire Marshall have been addressed.

The DeKalb School Board has scheduled a closed executive session on May 23 “for the purpose of discussing permitted matters regarding personnel, litigation, land and student appeals.”