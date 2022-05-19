The Fulton County Schools System will serve free breakfast and lunch to children under the age of 18 and to those under 21 with special needs at four Sandy Springs schools in June and July.

Children don’t have to be enrolled in FCS schools to take advantage of the summer meals program, according to a school district news release.

“The Fulton County School Nutrition Program recognizes the important role school meals play in combating childhood hunger,” said Alyssia Wright, executive director of the district’s School Nutrition Program. “For many families, schools are the one place their children can get a nutritious meal. Our summer meals program allows communities to continue feeding children when school is not in session.”

Free breakfast and lunch meals will be available for students attending face-to-face summer school or Pre-K.

Fulton County Schools nutrition workers strike a nutrition power pose. (Submitted)

Twenty-six schools will offer the summer meals, including four in Sandy Springs. All of the sites will be closed on June 20 and July 4.

Three of the schools will offer the meals from June 8 to July 8:

Dunwoody Springs Elementary, 8100 Roberts Drive Atlanta – breakfast 7:10-7:40 a.m., lunch 10-10:30 a.m.

Sandy Springs Middle, 8750 Pride Place – breakfast, 8:25-8:55 a.m., lunch 10:45-11:15 a.m.

North Springs Charter High, 7447 Roswell Road – breakfast 7:50-8:20 a.m., lunch 10:30-11 a.m.

Lake Forest Elementary School will serve meals from June 6 to July 15:

Lake Forest Elementary, 5920 Sandy Springs Circle – breakfast 7:10-7:40 a.m., lunch 10-10:30 a.m.

The FCS School Nutrition Program also will partner with community organizations to help deliver and serve free summer meals to community locations.

More information is available online.