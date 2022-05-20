The logo of Propel ATL, formerly the Atlanta Bicycle Coalition. (Propel ATL)

The Atlanta Bicycle Coalition is now known as Propel ATL to reflect the nonprofit’s expanded mission it adopted in 2019 — to reclaim Atlanta’s streets as safe, inclusive and thriving spaces for people to ride, walk and roll.

The name change also follows the organization’s merger with Pedestrians Educating Drivers on Safety (PEDS) last year.

“For nearly 30 years, the Atlanta Bicycle Coalition advocated to make biking safe, equitable and appealing,” said Rebecca Serna, executive director of Propel ATL, in a news release. “This name conveys our goals and guiding principles, and we’re excited to create a unified voice to make Atlanta’s streets measurably safer for residents and visitors.”



The Atlanta Bicycle Coalition unveiled the rebrand during the organization’s annual Blinkie Awards on May 19.



The new name and visual identity were developed by a committee of community and board members.



“Propel is positive and action-oriented,” Serna said. “It illustrates both the actions of people moving themselves throughout our city and their collective efforts to make Atlanta more accessible by all kinds of sustainable transportation.”



For more information, visit LetsPropelATL.org.